Top three lucrative cryptocurrencies for October: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, and Filecoin

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency market is among the largest financial markets in the world. Because of its extreme volatility and lack of predictability, it offers the most exciting trading opportunities. If you wish to generate passive income, consider the new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polkadotdot (DOT), and Filecoin (FIL).

Polkadot (DOT) - Connecting Blockchains Seamlessly

Polkadot (DOT) is a cryptocurrency designed to connect several blockchains. Polkadot (DOT) is important since it allows essential information and data to be communicated.

Polkadot (DOT) is a layer 1 smart contract platform that provides greater flexibility, scalability, higher throughput, and lower gas expenses than traditional platforms such as Ethereum (ETH). Polkadot (DOT), like comparable second-generation smart contract systems, exploded during the 2021 crypto bull run, with Polkadot (DOT) tokens reaching an all-time high of USD 55. Yet, in recent weeks, Polkadot (DOT) token values have plummeted by nearly 90 per cent, failing to break through the USD 7 barrier.

Polkadot's indigenous token DOT is a token for decentralized autonomous organizations that can be used for staking and governance. Polkadot (DOT) can be purchased and sold on exchange platforms and decentralized protocols.

Polkadot's platform is fast and scalable because the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem employs numerous parallel blockchains, also known as "Parachains," which allows the platform to handle the high processing demand of the principal blockchain.

Polkadot's coin, DOT, also has a second purpose within the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. DOT functions as a governance token and a staking token, allowing users to vote on the platform's destiny.

Filecoin (FIL) - Empowers its Community

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage system based on blockchain technology. The decentralized structure of Filecoin helps to protect the integrity of data location, making it difficult to censor and easy to retrieve.

Filecoin (FIL) empowers people to be the guardians of their data while trying to make the internet more accessible to people all over the world. Participants can gain block rewards by mining and storing data on the Filecoin network, rewarding them to store more data and act honestly.

Filecoin was created in response to the blockchain industry's demand for a peer-to-peer storage network. It permits users to share a proportion of their unused hard disk space in exchange for FIL tokens. The individual can set prices and contracts. End-to-end encryption is used on the platform to ensure that no one can access decryption keys and that the contents are kept safe in several storage locations. Unlike cloud storage providers such as AWS or Dell, Filecoin enables consumers to find the best deals out of thin air. It has already proven to be popular in the cryptocurrency world, and it will be interesting to see how it pulls newcomers to Web 3.



Given that it has established itself as a blockchain storage platform that allows users to save and retrieve data on a decentralized network, the cryptocurrency Filecoin (FIL) may reemerge in a future Bull Run. Investors in Filecoin (FIL) are now looking for alternative currencies or presales to recoup their losses.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - The Revolutionary Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme cryptocurrency project that seeks to alter the perception and use of meme money. Most of the meme coins are only available as funny cryptocurrencies. They lack a strong foundation and have no real-world influence.

On the other hand, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) crypto project will utilize its funds to benefit humanitarian groups dedicated to the preservation of aquatic life. It plans to contribute 5% of its crypto tokens to these organizations. This will give long-term support to these groups as they collaborate to lessen the environmental effects of pollution and conserve the oceans and wildlife in them.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has shown to be a crypto project that allows its users to earn riches while also conserving the environment. Users can profit from NFT trading and the benefits of purchasing and holding Big Eyes (BIG) tokens.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT marketplace will stand out in the ecosystem. It intends to be one of the cryptocurrency market's top ten largest NFT platforms.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is incentivized to draw NFT creators worldwide. NFT designers will be paid perpetually for their work, which will be rewarded every time they exchange their NFT designs. Don't miss out; click the links below for more information about Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

