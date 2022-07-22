Toshiba all set to launch Exquisitely Crafted AI Google TV with India Insight Features

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Paving the way for the future of television, Toshiba is all set to launch the 4K UHD Google TV series - M550 and C350 series in India.

The M550 flagship series, packed with high-end features like Google TV, Quantum dot, Full Array Local Dimming, 2.1 Bazooka Woofer, Far Field Voice Control, Regza Engine 4K Pro AI Picture optimizer, Dolby Vision HDR and Game Mode and will be available in 55" and 65" sizes for an introductory price starting at Rs 54,990 and 50" C350 priced at Rs 34,990/- exclusively on Flipkart from 22 July onwards.

The elegantly designed C350 4K Google TV series will be available in 43" & 55" sizes with Amazon range starting from Rs 29,990/- with a limited period introductory launch offer 2 years additional warranty from 23rd July onwards. With smart features like Google TV, Regza Engine, Dolby Vision Atmos, Game Mode and bezel-less design both the M550 and C350 flagship series TVs will be a ticket to elevating the TV viewing experience in India

Toshiba TV pursues the philosophy of "Essential Beauty" which is made based on the horizontal and vertical lines in the living space, it makes the living room look stylish by merging into its surroundings. With elegant design and pure anodized metal stands(available in M550), that delivers a gorgeous look while retaining a strong, rugged build. The TV also has a very slim design which blends into the horizon giving it an asthetically pleasing look.

With minimalist Design, with less bezel and more picture the TV creates a truly stylish look, that pushes the edges to new extremes. The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing an enriched, immersive viewing experience.



REGZA Engine 4K Pro is Toshiba's AI-capable Flagship 4K Engine for ultimate real picture quality. The power of machine learning and the picture maestro of Japan lab, which is the overall picture processing engine. It integrates a set of AI algorithms in real-time to optimize each scene, based on the picture processors.

Commenting on the new launch, Rishi Tandon, COO, Toshiba Television, said ''We at Toshiba has changed our strategy with the introduction of 4K AI Google TV with the amalgamation of Japanese quality and craftsman ships to provide consumers an unmatched TV viewing experience, we are thrilled to introduce two new 4K Google TV series C350 and M550(Fully Array Quantum Dot) in India.

C350 series will be available in 43" & 55" sizes with Amazon range starting from Rs 29,990/- with limited period introductory launch offer 2 years additional warranty from 23rd July onwards.



M550 series will be available in 55" & 65" sizes with Flipkart range starting from Rs 54,990/- and 50C350 priced at Rs 34,990/- from 22nd July onwards."

Key Features:

The M550 is equipped with Quantum Dot with Full Array Dimming delivers over a billion shades of colors that stay realistic. With real color expression in each detail of color turns to a more vivid, impressive, and stunning picture quality along with Realistic Peaks of Brightness, Accurate and Incredible Shadow Details.

Built In 2.1 channel with Bazooka Woofer delivers Pure Exciting Sound with Power Bass Woofer for Amazing audio Experience. The M550 series comes equipped with a dedicated 20 watts "Powerful Built in Woofer" at the back side and the 10 watts left and right channel speakers generates a room filling 40W powerful sound.



Both the new series comes with the latest Google operating system, Google TV OS curates' contents based upon your viewing habits, one watch list and add content on the watchlist on the fly via mobile, full support for Chrome-cast built-in and support for Apple Home Kit and Apple Air Play. This TV also equipped with Game mode with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) make you gaming experience like never before.

The M550 also comes equipped with Far Field Voice Control that enables users to control the TV just with their voice, change volume, watch your favourite content.

To watch Video

Toshiba M550- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nG4giNso-Xk

Toshiba C350- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i_DEvTgQNY

