Toughees Telecom to expand services to Mumbai and Bangalore, targets 50 crore turnover by 2025

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/SRV): Toughees Telecom, a leading smartphone, tablet, and laptop sales and service provider in Delhi, NCR, has announced its plans to expand sales and support centres in Mumbai and Bangalore. This expansion marks a crucial milestone in the company's efforts to reach its target, as they have achieved an initial turnover of 10 lakh and have grown to a turnover of 10 crores by 2022.

Toughees Telecom provides a range of suitable and trouble - free services to its customers, including free shipping and delivery anywhere in the Delhi and NCR region, which makes it an easy process for its customers to receive their products with no extra charges. They also provide a 24-hour customer support service to keep the customer assured that they can be helped with their queries at any time of the day. Various options for payment, including easy and secure EMI options, with guaranteed secure product delivery allowing customers to inspect the product upon delivery and return it if they are dissatisfied, are also provided.

The company, established in 2003, has experienced significant growth, expanding from an employee strength of 3 to 10 employees while developing a customer base of over 5000 individuals and 72 businesses. With ambitious targets, the company aims to generate a revenue of 50 crores by the end of 2025. Toughees Telecom is well-regarded for its business-focused approach and serves a variety of clients, including corporations, esteemed patrons, expats, professionals, and others. Their origins lie in providing out-of-warranty or in-warranty repairs for Blackberry devices. As their clientele grew, they entered the on-site repair sector, introducing the concept of corporate on-site repair support. This legacy continues to be associated with the company, with their professional approach being unparalleled among competitors who have attempted to replicate their formula. The company's sales team embodies this professionalism and refrains from providing unprofessional or unsafe home repair support due to societal concerns.



Toughees has made a name for itself in the IT and purchase departments of various prominent corporations, with 17 years of providing excellent services. Their proficiency in providing the best price quotes for high-end brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, Oppo, and Vivo for single or bulk unit purchases is widely recognised. They have been serving the corporate sectors of Delhi NCR with prime time services for years and recently expanded their services to the Government E Market portal (GEM).

Sachin Seth, the owner of the company says, "The company's expansion plan is a step towards providing quality services to customers across the country." He further added, "The company's dedicated approach towards corporate, high-esteem client, and government sectors has helped them to establish a strong presence in the market."

With a commitment to providing high-quality services to customers and building a robust customer base, the company has proven to be the best solution when it comes to mobile, tab, or laptop repairs. In a world where technology is constantly evolving, the company has remained a constant, providing top-notch services to its customers for nearly two decades and being a reliable option for customers looking for high-quality products and hassle-free services. For those who need trust, data safety, original spare parts, and value for money, Toughees is the go-to choice.

For more information, please visit: http://www.tougheestelecom.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

