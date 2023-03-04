Toyota Kirloskar Motor expands Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the setting up of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in RV College of Engineering (RVCE), Bengaluru. Aimed at offering engineering students with hands-on experience about powertrains and its functioning, the students will gain the opportunity to practically assemble and disassemble engines and gain a better understanding about automobile powertrains.

Drawing inspiration from Toyota's efforts of enhancing skill-levels of engineering students, the tie-up has provided over 12,000 students with easy access to a robust curriculum through expert trainers, facilities, and equipment. The CoE set up within the campus will also consist of a Toyota engine, transmission, and powertrain as cut section and do-it-yourself models, according to a statement from the company.



The 19th Centre in the city was inaugured by M.P Shyam, President, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) and K N Subramanya Principal RV College of Engineering in the presence of Mr. Swapnesh R Maru - Executive Vice President, TKM and other senior officials.

M.P Shyam, President, RSST said, "We are delighted that Toyota has collaborated with RVCE for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Automotive Engineering. As the automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift by way of technological innovations, so is the demand for a skilled talent. This creates a need to bridge the industry and academia gap."

The traditional syllabus and methods of learning need to be constantly upgraded in order to enhance learning and motivation amongst students, which will help in synchronizing with the rapid transition and evolving requirements of the industry. With the establishment of this Centre, we are confident that the hands-on and practical training experience will strengthen their learning abilities and create good career opportunities." (ANI)

