Trace Network Labs launches PARIZ - World's first fully functional metaverse for fashion and lifestyle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Future of Shopping is going LIVE! Trace Network Labs has announced the launch of PARIZ, the world's first fully functional & next-generation fashion and lifestyle metaverse that connects the real and virtual worlds. PARIZ is scheduled for launch on 22nd March 2023 in Mumbai at Techsparks, said to be India's most Influential startup-tech event organized by YourStory, a leading media platform dedicated to the startup ecosystem.



The PARIZ Metaverse Composition



Built with an adoption-centric focus to spearhead the shift of e-commerce into the metaverse, PARIZ aims to bring life-like experiences that will enable shopping, entertainment & commerce in the metaverse. It will comprise virtual spaces that will cater to fashion brands, businesses, Influencers, artists, designers, event organizers, and users in general. Some of them, not limited to, are as follows:

- Shopping District: A dedicated area that will house virtual brand stores of global fashion brands, that can display and sell their latest digital fashion-wear collections.

- Events: A space where brands, influencers, artists, designers and more can organize events such as meetups, fashion shows, fireside chats, panel discussions & more.

- Lounge: A personalized experience zone for teams, projects, and businesses that will serve as an alternative to GMeet, Zoom, or physical meetings in clubs or conference rooms.

- Social District: Watch a movie, experience a red-carpet moment, attend a music concert and more in this dedicated social space in PARIZ.



Developed with a mix of state-of-the-art, open & proprietary technologies, including immersive 3D + VR tech, Trace Network's PARIZ is committed to revolutionizing the way people shop, work, play & socialize in the metaverse.



Inaugural Day Special



The PARIZ launch day on 22nd March 23, will showcase an exclusive launch of Brand Stores in the metaverse. The Brand Stores in PARIZ will provide immersive, interactive shopping experiences in a virtual setup with an element of e-commerce as well. This will enable the concept of "Buy in the Metaverse, Deliver at Home'', which will complete the online commerce's discovery-to-delivery cycle in the metaverse.



This metaverse-to-home service is unique and will bring a paradigm shift in the way e-commerce will function in the times to come. The days of infinite 2D scrolling for products are coming to an end, as one can now "step into" an e-commerce store in the metaverse, walk about, do window shopping, try the product, buy it and then have it delivered at home.





Speaking on the occasion of this landmark launch, Lokesh Rao, Co-founder and CEO, of Trace Network Labs said,



"With PARIZ Metaverse, we are building one single destination for younger audiences to engage with and experience fashion in virtual gamified worlds, or the PARIZ metaverse. Apart from fashion & lifestyle shopping, the metaverse will also include spaces for events, social districts and a 24x7 lounge for community interactions. With these spaces, PARIZ will encourage brands, influencers, projects, artists, users and more to host their own cultural events and lounges."



Premier fashion brands debut on PARIZ



The launch of Trace Network's PARIZ will coincide with the grand launch of 4 brand stores from Madame, Da Milano Italia, Zivame and Aditya Birla's Style Up. Created in partnership with Trace, these brands will open their virtual stores for business from the same day i.e. 22nd March 2023 at Techsparks.



Each metaverse store of the above brands has been carefully designed to create an atmosphere of luxury and convenience. The brands' customers can enjoy the latest collections and products from the metaverse stores, as well as access exclusive offers, promotions and events that can be conducted in the metaverse.



Here is what some of these brands had to say about the changing paradigm in shopping & online commerce.



Akhil Jain, CEO at Jain Amar, the owner of India's leading women's western-wear fashion brand, Madame said, "Thrilled to partner with Trace Network to launch our Brand Store in PARIZ. As a premier Indian luxury womenswear brand, we are committed to catering to women with different styles and personas, and the Metaverse is aimed at providing a glamorous shopping experience to online GenZ shoppers."



Richa Kar, Founder, Zivame, India's leading Intimate wear brand for Women, expressed delight in partnering with Trace Network for their Metaverse journey, "As India's leading intimate wear brand for women, we are committed to empowering women and promoting body positivity, and we believe that the PARIZ Metaverse is the perfect platform to bring our brand values to life in a new realm," she said, "Excited to launch our own Brand Store in PARIZ, as we aim to cater to diverse personas and styles, especially Gen Z online women shoppers."



Shivaani D Mallik, Marketing Director at Da Milano Italia's also commented on their Brand store launch in PARIZ, "As a brand that epitomizes innovation, modernity, and luxury, we are excited to take our commitment to Italian design and craftsmanship to the virtual world. Our brand Store in PARIZ Metaverse will provide our customers, especially Gen Z audiences, with a truly immersive and seamless shopping experience."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

