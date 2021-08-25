Track the most economical and easiest way to reach your destination through Tummoc App

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/SRV Media): With Lockdown 3.0 restrictions easing out gradually across metro cities, Bengaluru-based startup Tummoc is aiming to be the perfect travel partner for intra-city commutes by introducing a platform to make commuting contactless even through public transport. With a mission to cut down on waiting time and enable users to make the best use of the robust public transport infrastructure available today, Tummoc helps users discover the fastest and cheapest route including information about boarding/de-boarding bus/metro stations, arrival times, and the estimated cost of travel.

Tummoc provides the option of booking any public transport like auto, bikes, taxis through their platform and paying through the wallet to make travel contactless for the users.

While personal vehicle or cab services-based commuting is getting increasingly expensive, Tummoc facilitates customers to reduce travel costs by creating a trend of commuting in public transport. While also doing their part towards the environment since the per capita carbon emissions while using public transport are considerably lower. Having facilitated more than 30,000 rides since its inception, Tummoc has set its sights poised to reverse the trend of decreasing public transport usage in urban India. Their service is growing exponentially, with the user base touching 100k even during the pandemic.

Founded in 2016 with the aim of solving the struggle faced by Bengaluru citizens in finding reasonably priced commutation options for short distances, Tummoc's Co-founders Hiranmay and Monalisha set about the challenge of providing first and last-mile connectivity; inarguably in India's fastest-growing city.

Joined later by Co-founder Narayan, the team then set about building India's first indigenous travel app and bolstering their technology infrastructure to develop a multi-modal commute platform that helps users get real-time tracking of bus/metro information, discover public transport routes, and book bike or auto rides to and from the public transport stations in Bengaluru and Kolkata.



Having successfully completed its seed funding round in July 2021, Tummoc is slated to grow its presence across the country by leveraging the many learnings gathered along its journey so far.

Speaking on their product offerings, Co-Founder Hiranmay adds, "We at Tummoc understood that commuters may not always be able to use only one public mode of transportation and hence we developed an algorithm that combines information from both bus and metro services to give the fastest and cheapest overall route on a single screen to the end-user. The Mode-o-Meter feature on the app gives the user a breakdown of the different modes of transport by indicating them in different colors and serves to give a quick glimpse of all suggested route options from a time, cost and distance perspective. In addition to providing an overall public transport guide that can be accessed without any registration, our App users can also opt to book and pay for their ride using the in-built Tummoc wallet for utmost ease. They may also choose to pay using debit/credit cards, Netbanking, UPI applications or in cash as per their convenience. From a safety perspective, our app allows customers to add up to three emergency contacts to their Tummoc account and use the "report' button to raise issues during their ride. As a testament to this commitment, we are happy to state that nearly 60% of the rides booked through our app have been by women users who have consistently expressed their satisfaction with the services offered by Tummoc."

Currently available for download on the Google Play store as an Android and iOS application, plans are afoot at Tummoc to expand their physical presence to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and some Tier2 cities as well. By encouraging daily commuters to travel green by reducing their carbon footprint while also saving on costs incurred, Tummoc is undoubtedly set to be the harbinger of smart and cashless travel transitioning for urban commuters.

Tummoc is the first startup to come up with multi-model connectivity options in India. The company is on a mission to provide the cheapest commute mode for the first mile and last-mile connectivity. It is creating an ecosystem covering buses, metros, autos, bikes to Yulu, Uber, with a mission to provide a cheap and hassle-free traveling experience for daily commuters. It is the first mobility startup to come up with the route and pricing for the first time.

Tummoc is the harbinger of a smart cashless travel transition for urban commuters. The startup had won the STAMP Challenge in 2018 and ELEVATE 2018, organized by the Karnataka government and the finalist of the National Startup Award 2020.

For more information, visit: www.tummoc.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

