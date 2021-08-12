Trade Brains is organizing biggest stock market quiz event - ELEVATE

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bangalore Based Fintech Startup, Trade Brains is organizing the biggest stock market quiz competition in India, ELEVATE, between 27th August - 31st August 2021.

The 5-day event, which is free to register for the participants, will offer five different quiz competitions and a prize pool worth Rs 1,00,000 for the winners.

Elevate is Trade Brains' flagship stock market event and national level quiz competition for Investors and Traders in India. In the event, the participants can take part in various interesting quiz competitions to prove their stock market knowledge and win Exciting Awards, Certificates & prize money.

In addition, Special Keynote sessions are also organized during the event covering different key stock market concepts for the audience.

Commenting about Elevate, Kritesh Abhishek, CEO and founder of Trade Brains said, "In the last one year, we have seen a huge surge of new stock market participants entering the market. However, without proper education and guidance, the chances of such investors and traders making consistent money from the market is quite low. We are organizing this event to test the knowledge and skills of these stock market traders & investors so that they can compete, learn and gain confidence."

Trade Brains has already organized various college-level competitions this year that were taken enthusiastically by the students and other participants. They previously focused on business schools and colleges to organize this event like AIIMS, JMI, Christ University, etc. However, this time, they are going for the national-level quiz competition through ELEVATE.

"Quizzes are an amazing way to build interest and test the knowledge of the participants. By organizing a FREE National level competition, we are confident that we'll provide a platform for all the budding investors and traders to prove their skills. Further, we are also organizing Keynote sessions to ELEVATE the participant's knowledge by inviting the top speakers who can help the participants further learn important financial concepts," Kritesh added.



Trade Brains' Elevate has already onboarded a few of the top keynote speakers for their event including Prasad Lendwe from Finnovationz, Popular YouTuber & Investor Abhishek Kar, Inditrade Group Chairman Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Finshot's co-founder Pawan Kumar Rai and Bestselling book author and investor Prasenjit Paul. The other speakers for the event will be revealed soon.

Talking about the keynote sessions, Kritesh said, "The motive behind organizing and inviting these keynote speakers is to let the market participants know that there are people to help them out to understand the market if they are willing to learn. All these influencers are contributing significantly to the stock market community through their content and services. The participants can learn a lot by attending these keynote sessions."

The Trade Brains team is confident that Elevate is going to be one of the biggest events in the Indian stock market community for common investors and traders.

Looking into the company, Trade Brains is a Stock Analytics and Education Service Platform in India. Its mission is to simplify the Stock Market to help people invest and trade better by providing all essential knowledge and analysis tools!

Trade Brains is currently catering to day-to-day retail investors in India by providing necessary investing and trading tools. Since its inception, Trade Brains has been serving the needs of thousands of people to help them take a significant step into the world of trading and investing.

With this new event, Trade Brains will definitely ELEVATE the interest of stock market participants, by organizing healthy competition through its different quizzes, along with increasing financial literacy in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

