TradeIndia set to conduct virtual Apparel Textiles and Home Supplies Expo India 2021

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, is preparing to host its seventh Marquee virtual event, the Apparel Textiles and Home Supplies Expo India 2021.

To be held between 8th and 10th April, the pivotal trade exposition will assist Indian manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of apparel textiles and Home supplies by extending them a veritable platform that can help them digitally connect with global buyers, exhibit products and services to visitors, etch business partnerships, attain qualified leads and assign distributors by participating in India's first and largest virtual tradeshow that focuses exclusively on apparel textiles and home supplies.

The Apparel Textiles and Home Supplies Expo India 2021 will help a plethora of Traders, Customers, Manufacturers, Media Houses, Service Providers, E-commerce Sellers, and Exporters from the textile and home supplies sector to enable digital interactions with prospective buyers and sellers across the nation and globe. Through this important Digital trade congregation, TradeIndia will help businesses in forming lucrative trade partnerships and create swift and hassle-free distribution pathways and supply chain channels for the overarching industry.

The much-anticipated trade event will also showcase a number of prominent stalls equipped with attractive services & facilities. Moreover, the virtual expo will also direct assured solutions for a wide range of various buyer queries and business requirements.

The event will also feature Live chat enablement & Networking Facilitation for generating real-time leads and sales. Additionally, the tradeshow will also have a number of customized booths replete with brand logos, messaging, product demos, and digital handouts or brochures. TradeIndia's cutting-edge digital product launch and platform design will also aid in attracting prospective buyers towards a seller's booth via touch-less points.



Having been subjected to various travel restrictions and physical interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual tradeshow will allow businesses to commence real-time digital transactions via the digital medium, effectively. The Virtual Apparel Textiles and Home Supplies Expo India 2021 will feature an extensive array of product categories related to the apparel, textile, and domestic furnishing industry.

Leveraging Tradeindia's state of the art business platform, the exposition will aid in fulfilling various essential requisites concerning the aforementioned industry verticals etc. The event is slated to be a potent and promising business networking platform that will facilitate both the buyers and sellers to achieve mouth-watering deals which will further accelerate their bid to rise ahead of their market competition. The multifarious technology and digital product exhibition will also help in advancing enhanced business processes, work principles and the resulting productivity.

Speaking before the tradeshow commencement, Sandip Chhettri, COO, Tradeindia, said, "We are delighted to reveal that we are the first B2B platform in the country that has successfully conducted 6 virtual trade expositions that have bridged a diverse set of industries and verticals in the last five months. Now, we are ready to organize the seventh-in-line event, the Apparel Textiles and Home Supplies 2021. We are positive that this digital trade interaction between buyers and sellers will instigate a substantial revolution in the present textile and manufacturing industry vertical. We are sure that the landmark trade confluence will empower a seamless and lasting trade association between numerous visitors, attendees and organizers around India and the world."

Organizers around the world have already planned over 900 virtual trade fairs in 2021 for real-time engagement, gaining qualified leads, and a host of critical benefits that will enable a significant business edge for any company.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

