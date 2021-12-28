Tradologie surpasses FY20-21 GMV in 7 months of FY21-22, Eyes GMV Rs7500 Cr

New Delhi (India), December 28 (ANI/PNN): Tradologie.com, a Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace that is World's 1st, Next Generation Global B2B E-Procurement Platform, has registered exceptional growth.

It has surpassed FY20-21 GMV in the first seven months of FY21-22despite the impact of Covid-19 in the First Quarter of FY21-22. In the last seven months, the GMV of the company has facilitated trade in Excess of Rs2800Crores as compared to the Last Year GMV of Rs2700 Crores.

According to its customers, the platform enables real-time discovery of price and facilitates Trade from the Stage of Enquiry to the Stage of Delivery. This is because Tradologie.com has a dedicated technology team that does thorough background checks on both buyers and sellers who are registered on the platform to ensure that stakeholders spend time in transacting business.



In the current Financial Year, the company has registered reach by enrolling buyers and sellers in 75 and 18 countries, respectively. As of today, The company has 400,452 registered buyers and 38,752 sellers. The company has made its mark not only in India but also in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East with plans to expand its footprint across East Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America.



The achievements of Tradologie.com are significant considering it is furthering India's name on an international level and doing so as a bootstrapped company. As per the information received, Tradologie.com has added new commodities such as milk products, spices, and flour to its earlier Agri-commodity offerings in the current financial year. The company sees huge growth potential in the Edible Oil Market, which will, in turn, complement their earnings from the mainstay products like Rice and Sugar. The company has a future plan to complete its value chain eventually.

Speaking about the company and the future it holds, JK Arora, Chairman and CEO at Tradologie.com says, "It has been a tremendous year for us as a company and as a family to see our efforts bring in such results. It has not only boosted our morale but is also incentivizing us to try harder to bring India's name in the limelight in the global trade arena."

