Trailblazers, India's biggest Sports Conclave

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV): Institute of Sports Science & Technology, Pune, or ISST as it is widely known, was part of "Trailblazers" as a Knowledge Partner at India's Biggest Sports Conclave organised by well-known sports historian and journalist Boria Majumdar's RevSportz at the ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata, on March 5, 2023.

This was by far one of the best sports conclaves in India till date, with the likes of Abhinav A. Bindra OLY, Pullela Gopichand, Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, Deepa Malik, Nikhat Zareen, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Rani, Dipika Kumari, Atanu Das, Manu Bhaker, Joshna Chinappa, Kalyan Chaubey, Anju Bobby George, Vandana Kataria, Devendra Jhajharia, Mehuli Ghosh, Tania Sachdev and Adil Sumariwalla, attending the event as special guests and speakers. Dr Vipul Lunawat, Director, ISST, was part of the sports panel on "Corporate India and Sport", along with top panellists like Pullela Gopichand and Adille Sumariwalla. This event is part of a 2-year deal with RevSportz as a knowledge partner for exclusive and elite sports events.

This event led the elite panel to discuss various topics and key issues in sports, increasing India's chances of winning medals at the 2024 Olympics. Also, a great effort by Boria Majumdar and team Revsportz, who put together a mammoth of an event that was broadcast live on Revsportz's Social Media platforms.

Students of ISST were part of the management team for this event as interns. This tie-up is a great opportunity for the enrichment of their knowledge and practical experience in the sports industry. This collaboration will help students understand various aspects of sports management by working closely with athletes and professionals for practical exposure to the sports industry.



In collaboration with RevSports, Dr Vipul Lunawat, Director, ISST, said: "The importance of sports management in the sports industry is growing by the day since it develops a better understanding of the way sports organisations are functioning, leading to the development of better athletes. Therefore, being a part of the sports conclave and other elite sports events is a good opportunity for ISST students to get practical exposure."

Founded in 2008, ISST has been firmly on track with its vision to become the supreme centre for sports, fitness, and performing arts education, development, technology, and research that will inculcate a sporting culture and a sense of well-being in society. It is India's first dedicated sports and fitness education institute, which provides professional sports management and allied sports and fitness education courses and is determined to develop athletes, managers, and other sports support staff. This has kept the ISST team focused on its mission of reaching out to those interested in a career in sports and fitness and providing them with professional guidance through its various courses and services.

As India strides towards becoming a sporting nation, ISST endeavors to be at the forefront of the industry in providing highly competent, well-trained, and experienced sports administrators and professionals. With its modern course structure, technologically advanced campus, seasoned industry experts as faculty, and both classroom and distance education courses, it will continue to provide an ideal launchpad to those who wish to pursue a career in the field of sports.

For more information, please visit: https://www.isst.co.in/isst-life/indias-biggest-sports-conclave-trailblazers-by-revsportz-isst-was-the-knowledge-partner-for-this-grand-event/

