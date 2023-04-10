Training Basket launches its 2nd offline learning center in Sec 1 Noida

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/GPRC): Ed-tech company, Training Basket, has announced the opening of its second offline center in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Training Basket new branch Sec 1 Noida near metro station Sec 15 metro station is now accepting admissions for advanced IT training & certifications to individuals and organizations in technologies in Data Science, Software Programming Languages, Cisco, Redhat, Cloud Computing, DevOps, and Web Technologies. Interested individuals can visit the institute's website or contact the admissions team to learn more about the available courses and admission requirements.

"Our clear focus is on providing quality hybrid learning solutions that will empower Learners and where they will have access to experienced Tech Educators. Uttar Pradesh is one of our key markets, and we are excited to introduce the 2nd Training Basket Centre for Learners in the city," Nayan Verma, Founder, Training Basket, said.



"Our goal is to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their IT careers. This new location will help us reach even more aspiring students and professionals who are looking to establish career growth in the IT profession."

The Sec 1 Noida branch will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including fully equipped classrooms and computer labs, designed to provide students with a comfortable and conducive learning environment with placement assistance. The institute also offers flexible learning options, including full-time and part-time courses, online learning, and customized training solutions for corporate clients.

"Our mission is to make high-quality IT education accessible to everyone and make students of India Qualify for Tomorrow," said Nayan. With the launch of our new branch, we are taking a step forward towards achieving this goal.

Furthermore, the statement said that Training Basket will soon be launching more offline centers in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune which are the growing IT hubs of India.

