Training Centre for drone pilots started by Drogo Drones in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): A new era is coming in the field of drones in Andhra Pradesh. There is an increase in the use of drones in agricultural, non-agricultural and industrial sectors. To cater this demand a start-up company has come forward to give training and produce expert drone operators.

Drogo Drones, a startup company, has started a training center for pilots operating drones at Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Yashwant Bontu, Managing Director of Drogo Drones, said that representatives of the office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the company's office and conducted inspections and issued a no-objection letter.

This is the only private organization that has obtained the necessary permissions to train pilots to operate drones in the state. Drogo Drones provides week-long training for drone operators as per the syllabus designed by DGCA. Apart from teaching lessons in the classroom, training in operating drones in the field is also given here. Drogo Drones has been designed syllabus by experts with extensive experience in handling drones. The 50-acre campus of this company provides training to those who want to operate drones. Yashwant said that it is one of the leading institutes in the country for training drone operators. He added that the DGCA has given permission to the organization to train 30 students in each batch. DGC has set a rule that those who want to be trained to operate drones must be 18 years old and have passed at least tenth standard. The training programs will start from the 20th of February in the premises of Drogo Drones Company situated in Tadepalli.



Soon drone manufacturing unit will be started.

Drogo Drones will soon start a drone manufacturing unit in Tadepalli. The company has created a system for manufacturing spare parts of drones and it is ushering in a new era in this field.

Drogo drones used in surveying

These Drogo Drones will be operational in conducting necessary surveys for various organizations in the public & private sectors. It has already conducted necessary land surveys for NMDC, GMDC, MEIL, GAIL, APSSLR and other prominent organizations. Till now, nearly 7,000 hectares of land has been surveyed. It uses advanced technologies such as AI & ML in this field to complete the survey tasks within the scheduled time.

