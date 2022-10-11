Trainocate India: Recognized by AWS for demonstrating Amazon's Leadership Principles - 'Deliver Results'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Trainocate India is proud to announce that they are the Winners of the 2021 AWS 'Deliver Results' Award.

The first-ever AWS ATP Summit-IGNITE 2022 kicked off to a great start at Udaipur, from August 8th to 10th, 2022. The event paved the way for AWS ATPs to provide the education needed by businesses to bridge the growing skills gap and thrive in these transformational times.

"It was a great reception in the middle of the lake and the summit was full of enriching sessions, collaboration opportunities, rewards, recognition, and lots of fun. There were immense knowledge takeaways from the summit and we look forward to continue growing stronger with AWS and expanding the footprint of AWS Training and Certification in India and South East Asia," said Vikas Mathur, Vice President of Sales, Trainocate India. "A Big Thank You to all Amazonians for the crowning glory in recognising Trainocate Group's efforts to deliver results in 2021. We will continue to draw inspiration from you, think Big and deliver results in 2022 and beyond," Vikas added.

"Trainocate has been associated with AWS since early 2019. They have been a consistent and steady partner to the AWS Training & Certification team, bringing in innovative practises to deliver delightful learning experiences for our customers and partners. I wish them all the best in their endeavours and look forward to partnering with them to bridge the cloud skills gap in India," said Amit Mehta, Head of Training & Certification, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL)

"Trainocate values our partnership with AWS these last four years, and their recognition is a testament to the results we deliver to our customers and partners. Trainocate's commitment to growing AWS reach and awareness in the cloud segment by leveraging our instructors' deep understanding of customer needs along with our ability to support the breadth of AWS portfolio of courses allows us to ensure value in what we deliver," said Hee Soo Khor, CTO Trainocate Holdings, Managing Director for India and Chairman for SEANM | MEA

Follow Trainocate at:



www.trainocate.com | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram to know more about new innovations in IT and training.

Trainocate is India's largest IT and human capability development training provider. With a global presence in 15 countries like India, Sri Lanka, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia and USA. Trainocate is a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge training and certifications which are industry recognized and help professionals expedite their career advancement. With more than 25+ years of experience in the field, Trainocate is an Authorized Training Partner with esteemed and prestigious technology partners of the IT and Business industry.

Contact:

Vikas Mathur

vikas.m@trainocate.com

+91-92233-61686

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

