Trans women enliven their dreams with Mansie Bhatt's "Project Angels" !!!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI/PNN): It's winter time and the year is drawing to a close... Here is a piece of interesting news that will once again keep the netizens glued to their screens.

Gear up to watch the graceful and arresting ramp walk and fashion show of 10-new models, viz; Saiba Ansari, Zoya Khan, Garima Grewal, Aafiya Mukri, Sonam Khan, Afreen Shaikh, Alfiya Ansari, Meghna Khan and Kushie Parghie with Navya Singh as the woman-anchor and the hostess in a new and unique original show titled as "Project Angels" streaming on Mask TV from December 20 onwards.

Hold your breath as all the models are trans women facing the arc lights for the first time. It is a 6-episode series which is conceived, written and directed by a young newcomer Mansie Bhatt. Each episode is being aired within a span of 48-hours.

Just like a rollercoaster of shocks and head-spinning climaxes witnessed at the recently concluded world cup in Qatar; "Project Angels" ; similarly has all the quotients of a mass entertainer that will empower and at the same time put you on the edge of the seats too.

"Watching the show will be just like a shopping delight while welcoming the festivities of Christmas and New Year. However, choosing what to bring at times can be difficult and leave you out in the cold. "Project Angels" is one of the significant show on this OTT platform which is available for all its audience absolutely free and can be viewed by entire family members," says Mansie Bhatt.

"Project Angels" is produced by Anju Bhatt and Chiranjeevi Bhatt under the banner of Tag Productions. Sanjay Bhatt is the Mentor of Mask TV

There are lots of interesting contents in the catalogue of this OTT platform which includes "Mission 70", "Mussoorie House", "Bhookh-Kahani Ek Jaanwar Ki", "Double Shades" amongst many others.



The platform comes with a user-friendly app that can be downloaded easily from Google Play, Apple and Jio.

Google

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.masktv.app

Apple

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/mask-tv/id6443824063

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5esTo5f8-Dg (Project Angels)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

