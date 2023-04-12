Transforming the Retail Landscape: Yodacart and Industry Leaders bring AI and AR Technology to small retailers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Yodacart, a pioneering startup specializing in AI-powered inventory management systems and AR technology for small retailers, is poised to transform the retail landscape in India. With an impressive onboarding of over 300 stores, Yodacart aims to establish the largest high-touch retail network in India, catering to the burgeoning market of the next billion consumers.

Leveraging the latest advancements in technology, data science, and design, Yodacart is reengineering the value chain to empower small retailers to compete with their larger counterparts. Through cutting-edge technologies, such as 3D product experiences using AR, Yodacart is creating immersive and engaging shopping journeys for customers like never before.

India boasts a highly competitive market with over 6 lakh consumer durable stores, and Yodacart's innovative technology is empowering small retailers to optimize their conversion rates and margins for business growth. By capitalizing on the inherent strengths of small retailers, such as trust and personal connection with customers, Yodacart is enabling them to offer the same level of quality and convenience as larger retailers.



One of the key factors driving Yodacart's success is its strategic partnerships with leading brands and institutions in financing, insurance, logistics, and warranty extension. These collaborations allow small retailers to offer a wide selection of products at competitive prices, fostering innovation and growth in the retail industry while providing small retailers with the necessary support to thrive.

Furthermore, Yodacart's advanced technology provides valuable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends, empowering retailers to optimize their marketing strategies and product offerings for increased profitability.

With ambitious plans to onboard over 10,000 retailers in the coming year, Yodacart is creating a robust and nurturing community of small retailers all over the country. By offering an unparalleled shopping experience and equipping small retailers with state-of-the-art technology, Yodacart is spearheading a retail revolution in India and positioning itself as a leading player in the industry.

