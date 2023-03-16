Translucia Pioneers first-of-its-kind 'Multiverse Convergence' Solution; 'Metaverse built for good' to reimagine the future of human experiences

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Translucia Metaverse (Translucia), a joint venture between MQDC and T&B Media Global which brings Thailand's most eminent real estate and entertainment conglomerates together has launched a first-of-its-kind 'Multiverse Convergence' solution through its proprietary LightLink Protocol (LightLink). Translucia is aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem with metaverse elements to create a virtual world worth USD 3 billion. Translucia is present in India in partnership with Sunovatech India, a specialist immersive and Extended Reality Company. Under the partnership, Sunovatech is acting as a production hub for building 3D Assets, Environments and modules of the metaverse.

LightLink is the world's first enterprise Layer-2 (L2) blockchain built to accelerate the entry of traditional businesses into Web3. By offering a low-cost and easily accessible final to enter multiple third-party metaverses, LightLink enables businesses to move into Web3 at scale. Through LightLink, metaverses built and owned by different players will be able to connect with each other as well as integrate functionalities. This opens up new avenues for trade, commerce, and collaboration between metaverse owners, furthering opportunities for innovation across the space. Simultaneously, LightLink's 'Multiverse Convergence' solution addresses the endemic fragmentation of the current Web3 ecosystem, allowing end-users to seamlessly connect across the 'Internet Multiverse'. LightLink is currently designed for Ethereum and Polygon and is set to enable interoperability with other prominent blockchains in the near future.

Athid Nanthawaroon, Executive Director, Translucia Company Limited, said, "Translucia is the 'Metaverse Accelerator' that the world needs as we move towards a new Internet era. The present metaverse remains both abstract and fragmented; inaccessible to most legacy businesses let alone the average user."

"Translucia will integrate various Web3 ecosystems into a single 'Multiverse' that helps metaverse players unify their technologies, workflow, and user experience within one standardized platform. This collaborative intra-industry approach will not only accelerate humanity's transition into hybrid reality but create a more accessible and inclusive Web3 for everyone," said Athid.

Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and Founder of T&B Media Global and Founder of Translucia, said, "Translucia was founded with the vision to empower people who aspire to be happy. Through our 'Metaverse Built for Good', we aim to balance the social, economic and environmental needs of the world. Once fully realized, the Translucia Metaverse will be an engine that drives goodness and wellness into a holistic form of prosperity and happiness."



"The technological advancements of Web3 are an opportunity to bridge the digital divide and address inequality. As such, Translucia is excited to build a metaverse built upon LightLink, a proprietary blockchain that addresses issues of throughput, bandwidth limitations and high gas fees. Industry collaboration is essential to this goal, we have laid the groundwork for a scalable metaverse platform and we invite Web3 architects and traditional businesses to join us in co-creating an interconnected metaverse ecosystem that spans across partners and networks," said Dr Jwanwat.

Teleporting Legacy Enterprises onto Web3

As the world's first enterprise L2 blockchain, LightLink's enterprise mode removes the complexity and necessity of acquiring the L1 blockchain's native token on top of reducing the onboarding fees required for businesses to leverage Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). LightLink guarantees a pre-ordained throughput across its ecosystem to ensure stability in gas fees and consistency in performance.

Existing L1 blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon have built-in decentralization and security mechanisms that result in higher transaction gas fees in tandem with market demand. As such, gas fees can increase manifold when users compete for finite resources.

The LightLink Protocol is anchored on Ethereum, leveraging its security features while ensuring predictability and stability in gas fees. Through enterprise mode, LightLink enables users to interact with blockchains at a faster speed, higher efficiency, and lower costs by ensuring predictability in payment without compromise to speed and safety.

More details will be provided at a later date.

