TRAX Appeals Government for Strict Action Against Fake Helmet Racket Busted, Strings Attached to Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the recent fake helmet racket busted in Cyberabad (Hyderabad). It was identified that the culprits belong to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and were manufacturing and selling fake ISI Mark helmets under the nose of authorities in Ghaziabad and in whole India. The culprits were arrested on January 10 at Ghaziabad.

In view of increasing menace of sale, distribution and usage of low quality fake ISI marked helmets in the city, Cyberabad Traffic Police constituted a special team to identify and conduct raid on the manufacturing units and godown storing them.

The special team identified such manufacturing Companies at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and arrested two culprits when they were manufacturing, supplying such low-quality fake ISI marked helmets in the city in the name of O2 Helmets (manufactured by Aashirwad Helmets & Accessories) and Welfare, Hood and Duro Helmets (manufactured by Welfare Enterprises). In this regard, police registered 10 FIRs (Criminal cases) against them, a police release here said on Monday.

Cyberabad police has discovered the roots of the racket were in Ghaziabad (UP). Despite the ban on non ISI Helmets, numerous small manufacturing units have developed their base in Ghaziabad and has turned Ghaziabad into well-known hub for manufacturing Fake ISI Helmets.



TRAX, a leading NGO dedicated towards Road Safety, for more than 11 years has appealed the concerned government to take strict action against the culprits as so many innocent lives were at stake because of these low quality fake ISI helmets which are sold and distributed across nook and corner of the country.

Rajni Gandhi, member of TRAX sees road safety as a human right issue, she says that the market is flooded with sub-standard, fake ISI helmets and it is unaffordable to risks lives of the consumers, and hence, TRAX wants the government to take action regarding this matter as soon as possible.

The number of people getting killed while driving two-wheelers without helmets and also wearing fake ISI helmet is extremely high and is a big matter of concern for the government. They will be forced to be on the road, if no actions are taken against these fake helmets manufacturers and those who are selling these helmets.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification, according to which the Government has banned the manufacturing, sale and usage of non-ISI helmets for two-wheelers from October 2020. A grace period of two months was given for non-ISI helmet sellers to clear their stock, and also for the public to buy ISI-marked helmets. Post the grace period, even first-time offenders will be arrested without a warrant. The offence also amounts to a jail time of 2 years or a fine of 2 lakh rupees.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

