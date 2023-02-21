Tredence is now Great Place To Work Certified

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence, the Data Science and AI Solutions company, today announced that it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from February 2023 to February 2024). The company was also the proud recipient of prestigious accreditation last year, which is a testament to the trust and admiration employees have for their organizational leadership, culture, and standards.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"At Tredence, we believe that true success is achieved when our employees thrive professionally and personally. Our ACE Leadership framework fosters an environment of continuous learning and growth, where every team member can reach their full potential," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO, Tredence. "As a learning organization, we value transparency, collaboration, and bold innovation, encouraging employees to bring their best ideas to the table. By providing wealth-creation opportunities, we ensure that our employees are not only building a career but also securing a brighter future for themselves and their families. We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work Certification™, which recognizes our commitment to creating a workplace where our people can truly flourish."

"Attaining a Certification such as Great Place to Work demonstrates our profound commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for our employees. We strive daily to ensure our workspace fosters creativity, bold innovation, and collaboration while providing an enjoyable atmosphere filled with diversity and inclusivity. Moving forward, our goal is to continue building on this successful model for creating a lasting and rewarding workplace experience," said Saurabh Upadhyay, Chief People Officer, Tredence.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models being for all leaders.



Tredence recently announced a $30 million ESOP buyback program for its employees, aimed at recognizing their contribution to the company's success and providing them with a share in its growth story.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is 2000 -plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

