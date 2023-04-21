Tredence recognized in recent customer analytics service providers report

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, was recognized in the recent Forrester report, The Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASP) Landscape, Q1 2023.

Forrester, a global leader in independent research and advisory, included 38 customer analytics service providers. According to the Forrester report, "You can use customer analytics service providers to solidify your customer data foundation, build and deploy analytical models, and embed insights into customer experiences." It published the report as a north star for business leaders to comprehend the benefits of customer analytics providers, understand their differences, and choose one based on size and market focus.

"At Tredence, we believe customer obsession and innovation are the driving forces behind exceptional customer experiences. To us, being recognized by Forrester among notable customer analytics service providers is an honor and a testament to our performance and leadership in customer experience management," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-Founder, Tredence. "The customer analytics accelerators we deploy, powered by hyperscalers and data activation partners, enable enterprise data and AI transformation faster than ever before. We look forward to continuing our growth as the strategic CXM partner to the top companies in every industry."

The report describes how customer analytics service providers help organizations across the analytics maturity spectrum transform customer data into actions that drive acquisition, retention, larger basket sizes and better customer experience.

Tredence provides customer analytics services across multiple industries, including retail, CPG, telecommunications, media, technology, travel, health care and hospitality. By enhancing customer experience with personalization, omnichannel journey orchestration and real-time intelligence, Tredence delivers enterprise-scale CX transformation leading to top-line impact.



In December, Tredence secured USD 175 million in Series B funding from Advent International, which will enable the company to further develop its vertical and domain expertise, IP repository, channel partner development and operational efficiency.

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified and a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Services. Tredence is 2,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel and industrials as clients.

