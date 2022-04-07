Tredence strengthens its foothold in India by opening AI Delivery and R&D centers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Riding on the growing demand for AI solutions across sectors, Tredence Inc, a leading data science solutions provider, today announced the opening of delivery centers in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Chennai, which will be operational by May 2022 with 1400 seaters.

The company will offer advanced analytics, data engineering, and data science solutions for retail, CPG, TMT, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare clients globally through the new delivery centers.

Tredence has been hiring engineering graduates, lateral recruits, and domain experts to fuel the company's growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram. The company has doubled its talent base in the last 12 months and employs over 1600 employees.

The company plans to hire another 500 employees this year, bringing the total number of employees to 2100+ by December 2022. Adopting a hybrid flexible work model, the new centers have a capacity to house over 1400 employees, making them the company's largest employee base.

"Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan. We plan to do so by constantly looking for top-tier talent in new regions and partnering with premier institutes like IIT Madras to focus on training and talent development. Through ASTHA (our hire, train and deploy model), we assist employees specializing in legacy technologies to modernize by providing them with data science and data engineering opportunities. Opening new offices and extending our presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Chennai is making strides in these directions," said Shub Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tredence.



"Expansion and addition of new India delivery centers signifies an exciting chapter for Tredence as we continue to build groundbreaking data science solutions for global industries. Setting up new delivery and talent centers in India reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the market and aligns with our growth imperatives. Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram offer a perfect springboard for tech companies looking to strengthen AI innovation and distributed agile delivery models," said Harish Gudi, Chief Operating Officer of Tredence.

Early this year, Tredence was officially declared a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in India, which validated its inclusivity and openness.

Recently the company revealed its new brand identity and strategy, Beyond Possible, reflecting its new go-to-market strategy and increased focus on vertical-specific data science solutions.

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is 1,600-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials as clients.

