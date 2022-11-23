Trehan Iris leases about 21,000 sq. ft. to SOCIAL, Daryaganj, and Studio XO at its Iris Broadway Mall

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Iris Broadway, Gurugram is on a growth spree, and strengthening its F&B portfolio, the mall has leased out about 21,000 sq. ft. to 3 new premium F&B joints. Located in Sector 85-86, Gurugram, Iris Broadway has been constantly witnessing a healthy growth momentum and recently signed up with SOCIAL, Daryaganj, and Studio XO Luxury Bar.

With multiple high-end brands under one roof, Iris Broadway is a premier dining, shopping, and entertainment destination in New Gurugram. The newly launched restaurant and cafes are a welcome addition to the mall's impressive list of fancy F&B joints.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "Iris Broadway is delighted to welcome SOCIAL, Daryaganj, and Studio XO into its growing mix of F&B brands. With the addition of these new joints, the F&B portfolio at Iris Broadway brings an eclectic mix that will surely excite people here to experience great food and fond memories. We endeavour to present Iris Broadway as a bustling hub to the cosmopolitan and new-age aspirational customers."

One of the best F&B concepts, SOCIAL is a popular urban hangout. Spread across 10,000 sq. ft. with both indoor and outdoor experiences, SOCIAL is the place bringing the best amalgamation of work and play. Known for its vibrant energy and unique trademark features, such as millennial-friendly decor and glasses branded with interesting catchphrases, SOCIAL serves as a co-working space during the day and transforms into a bustling bar at night.

Satyajit Dhingra, Chief Business Officer - Impresario Handmade Restaurants, said, "This would be our 1st SOCIAL outpost in New Gurugram and we are excited to present a true SOCIAL experience to the young professionals in the area. With our signature eats and drinks, coworking space - SOCIAL Works, and iconic events and gigs, we're all set to create a Work X Play experience like no other. Iris Broadway has a strategic brand mix of retail and F&B outlets and we look forward to partnering with them on a new SOCIAL outpost."



Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani is a North Indian Cuisine restaurant brand serving the original recipes of 1947 of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. This brand evokes the joys of a bygone era. Spread across 4400 sq. ft., the restaurant brings classic food that's bursting with a rich history and robust flavours to the people of Gurugram and New Gurugram.

Amit Bagga, Daryaganj Restaurant said, "We are glad to launch our restaurant brand here in Iris Broadway as this marks our first restaurant in New Gurugram and second in Gurugram. We decided to sign up here because of the great footfall of this mall and the promising future ahead. It has already become the most successful food hub in this area with all leading F&B and retail brands too, under one roof. We eagerly look forward to serving here soon."

Alike, Studio XO is a unique amalgamation of an artist's stage and a seeker's experience. Spread across 6500 sq. ft. is an experiential bar that assures unconventional dining delight.

Tushar Gulati, founder of Studio XO said, "Studio XO is extremely excited to expand and launch at this famous place in Gurugram called Iris Broadway. We look forward to being part of this very famous mall because of its great footfall and promising future ahead. Excited to bring the journey of original flavors with full-power food and music, especially our very famous Sufi nights & dynamic mysticism."

Between all the offerings, Studio XO will welcome talented artists with open arms to highlight its weekends and weekdays, he added.

With an already established and aspirational ecosystem of more than 300,000 people residing in the immediate catchment, Iris Broadway is the most sought-after neighborhood shopping centre. With 5 anchors for supermarkets, cinemas, digital, fashion, entertainment, and a business hotel, it is the huge growing catchment of residential neighborhoods in Sectors 85 and 86. Besides, it comes with ample convenient surfaces and multilevel car parking. Spread across 2.8 acres, it is the only mall in the area with a 1000 ft. frontage. The mall has multiple Brands, such as Max Fashion, Reliance Smart, Croma, Samsung, Apple, Mr. DIY, INOX, KFC, Pizza Hut, Haldiram's, McDonald, Studio XO, Beercafe, Fabindia, Starbucks, WOW Momo, BBQ, SOCIAL, Domino's, Theobroma, Babyhug, Chaayos, Rowan, HUFT, HDFC Bank, Firefox, Jockey, Looks Salon, Pepperfry and One Bharat besides others.

