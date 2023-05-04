Trehan Iris Rakes in three prestigious awards proving its mettle in the real estate sector

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trehan Iris, the veteran real estate player continues to demonstrate its undisputed market leadership by winning a series of prestigious awards. The company's exceptional performance and commitment to excellence have been recognized at industry forums leading them to get honoured with three different accolades recently.

Reflecting its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Trehan Iris brought laurels with the exceptional win of three awards further bolstering the team's confidence in continuing to thrive.

The first and the most inspiring award amongst all is BW Retail World 40 under 40 Award. The jury acknowledged Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris as a phenomenal visionary and recognised him as one of the Future Masters of the Indian Retail Industry.

Expressing his delight at the recognition, Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "Receiving the BW Retail World 40 under 40 Award is an incredible honour, and I am elated to have been recognized by such a prestigious platform. I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to Business World and its jury for this recognition. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of my entire team. Together, we have strived relentlessly to establish ourselves as an industry leader and I am proud to share this achievement with them."

The second award is the Best Upcoming Project of the Year (Metro) by Times Realty Conclave & Icons 2023 bestowed upon Iris Broadway Greno West. Aman Trehan, Executive Director, of Trehan Iris received the award on behalf of the entire team of Trehan Iris.



Conveying his immense pleasure, Aman Trehan, said, "We are thrilled to receive this remarkable recognition from Times Realty Conclave & Icons 2023. This award recognises our groundbreaking work that has elevated Iris Broadway Greno West above the rest. Building on this achievement, we are looking forward to setting lofty benchmarks for raising the bar in the development of premium retail and mixed-use centres."

The third award is the Best Turnaround Shopping Centre Story of the Year, awarded to Iris Broadway Gurugram at the MAPIC India - Shopping Centre Summit and Awards 2023. The award acknowledges the company's efforts in transforming the mall into a thriving retail destination.

Akash Nagpal, AVP, and Head Leasing, Trehan Iris said, "We are honoured to receive this award as the industry recognises our work in creating a vibrant shopping experience for our customers. We are grateful for this momentous achievement and look forward to furthering our commitment to excellence in the retail real estate sector after setting an example with Iris Broadway, Gurugram - a 100 per cent leased mall."

Trehan Iris's commitment to excellence has resulted in numerous successful projects that have received critical acclaim from industry experts and customers alike. The company's latest project, Iris Broadway Greno West, conceptualised by Benoy, UK, the renowned team behind Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk, is one of the most prestigious retail destinations coming up in Noida Extension, Greater Noida. With construction in full swing, the project is set to raise the bar in retail and mixed-use centres.

On the other hand, IRIS Broadway in Gurugram is a highly sought-after retail-led centre in the region and the only organised mall in the residential area that serves a population of over 500,000 individuals. It boasts an impressive line-up of global and domestic retail brands, as well as popular food chains. With a multitude of top brands joining the mall's roster, IRIS Broadway in Gurugram has established itself as a preferred destination for shopping and entertainment.

