Trichy Vasavi Vidhyalaya School celebrates 75th year of Indian Independence by Achieving Elite World Records

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsReach): Vasavi Vidhyalaya Matriculation School, located in the heart of Trichy city, celebrated 28 years of academic excellence with great enthusiasm and pride. The school has been a hallmark of quality education in the region since its inception, and its continued success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the faculty, staff, and students. Over the years, the School has established itself as a leader in providing quality education, with a focus on holistic development. The school's 28th anniversary celebrations were a fitting tribute to its legacy and commitment to providing quality education to its students and they celebrated the anniversary by setting a world record on April 2, 2023, in the title "Largest National Flag Made with Origami Hearts by a Team" and bagged Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

A team of 1346 enthusiastic students, teachers, parents and grandparents came together to create a remarkable feat in celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. They made the largest national flag using origami hearts, covering a total area of 337.50 square meters. The flag is a testament to the spirit of unity and patriotism among Indians, who come together to commemorate this important milestone in the country's history.

The origami flag is made up of lakhs of folded paper hearts, each meticulously crafted by volunteers who poured in their time and effort to make this project a reality. The hearts are arranged in a pattern that replicates the Indian national flag, making it a sight to behold from afar.

Dr A.Madhava Manoharan, President-Vasavi Vidhyalaya School, stated that, this remarkable achievement of our school in setting Elite World Records for creating the largest national flag made with origami hearts is a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our students and staff members. This achievement is not just about setting a new record but about celebrating the spirit of patriotism and unity, which are the hallmarks of our great nation. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our students and staff members who worked tirelessly to create this magnificent work of art, he further stated.

T.Pavai, Principal, proudly stated that, the creation of the largest national flag made with origami hearts is a fitting tribute to India's 75th year of Independence. It is a testament to the strength and unity of the country's people and their unwavering commitment to the nation's progress. This feat serves as a reminder of the importance of coming together to celebrate shared values and achieve common goals, and it will undoubtedly inspire generations of Indians to come. I appreciate the entire team for making this event a remarkable one, she further said.





G.K.Sowjanya, Adjudicator, Elite World Records, pointed our that, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the stake holders for the remarkable achievement in creating the largest Indian national flag made with origami hearts. The dedication, hard work, and creativity have brought to life a symbol of unity, patriotism, and national pride that will inspire generations to come, she further added.

Dr B.Sivakumaran, Senior Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy, stated that, I was privileged to witness first-hand the intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into creating this masterpiece. The flag is a testament to the spirit of India and its people, who come together to celebrate important milestones in our nation's history, I whole heartedly appreciate the team for the accomplishment, he further stated.

P.Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager, India Records Academy, stated, I am sure that this achievement will serve as an inspiration for many to come. The origami flag is a testament to the power of creativity and community, and it is a reminder that when we come together with a shared goal, we can achieve great things.I commend the team for their hard work, perseverance, and dedication in bringing this project to fruition. Your work has created a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come, he further appreciated.

U.Nagajothi, Assistant Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records, pointed out that, this achievement is your contribution to our great nation and for reminding us the importance of coming together as a community to celebrate our shared values, congratulations on your remarkable achievement, and I wish you all the very best in your future endeavours, she further stated.

The team's efforts did not go unnoticed, as the news of their achievement spread throughout the country, garnering praise from people of all ages and backgrounds. Many described the origami flag as a symbol of India's resilience and its people's unwavering commitment to the nation's progress.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

