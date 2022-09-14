Trident bags Gold Award for its health and safety standards

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/SRV): With an aspiration to strengthen the wealth-generating capacity of the Paper, Energy and Chemical businesses in an extremely competitive and dynamic environment, the world's largest wheat straw-based paper manufacturer, Trident Group, has been employing a vast number of practices to make its operations with due regard to the health and safety of its members. Committed to providing a safe environment for its members, the group has designed health and safety measures keeping in mind the attainment of a top-notch work environment across the globe.

Honouring the efforts taken by the group, Trident has been awarded "Gold Award" Under Apex India Occupational Health & Safety Award 2022 by- Chetan Singh (Health Minister, Govt. Of Punjab), Retd. Major General P.K. Saighal (Defense Expert of India & TEDx Speaker), Kulwant Singh Pandori (MLA SAS Nagar Punjab), Dr Avneesh Singh (Director General (Rtd.) DGFASLI (Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes), Ministry of Labour & Employment) (Govt. Of India).

Striving for continual improvement in Product Quality, OHS & EMS performance through teamwork, the group has adopted cutting-edge technologies, acquired relevant skills and competency towards effective business growth and development. To contribute to sustainable development, circulation of lagging & leading indicators on a monthly basis is done. Implementation of disciplinary action SOP for EHS violations is strictly followed and special safety drives to create awareness amongst the members for zero (fire & safety) incidents are organised. Nonetheless, the importance of mock drills and regular interaction with the team is taken care of to promote a safe workplace.





"At Trident Group, we are delighted to be recognised for our efforts in promoting a safe and healthy work culture. For the same, easy access to all safety systems on mobile has been provided to every member. After all, our members are the purpose of the organisation's existence ", said Om, EHS Head.

Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarns, Bath & Bed Linens) and Paper (Wheat Straw based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organisation is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

