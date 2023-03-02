Tridha Choudhary, famous as Babita of Ashram, shoots for Devsutra Toothpaste

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): Tridha Chowdhary, famous as Babita from web series Aashram, shot for Devsutra Ayurvedic Toothpaste from the house of Jagat Herbal.

Talking about brand and association with it Tridha Chowdhary said, "Devsutra Ayurvedic Toothpaste is innovation of passion for the dental and oral health of people. I prefer organic natural products. I have personally used the Charcoal flavor Toothpaste of theirs and I like it. It's good." This Telugu and Bengali film actor came to fame in the Hindi belt with the series Ashram and Bandish Bandits. Before that, she has done TV Serial Dahleez.

"I get to work with most promising faces of the industry. Devsutra Ayurvedic Toothpaste Tridha Chowdhary has proved herself as beauty with skills. Regarding the product Devsutrs, I have always been fascinated with Ayurved. This kind of Organic chemical free product needs to be promoted well. Future is all about organic chemical free products," comments Ad Guru Prabhakar Shukla. He has done a marathon of conceptualizing and shooting commercials for FMCG with many known faces from Bollywood, Television and Models.



Vicky Chaurasia - Director of Devsutra Herbal says, "Now a days natural products are in demand and people are using it because they are safer. Our Toothpaste 'Devsutra Ayurveda Toothpaste' is in mint and activated charcoal flavour. It is made with 14 herbs and natural extracts. It is free of Dye, SLS, artificial flavour, colour and preservatives. In Oral Care we believe in natural products that are good for health and are chemical free".

Jagat group is into the business of Tobacco, Hotel, Oil etc. In Hospitality and FMCG Business since decades, they believe in affordable and quality products.

Director in P&A Media Ventures, Prabhakar Shukla has written and directed more than 600 commercials. Many of his commercials features actors like Hema Malini, Amisha Patel, Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Aman Verma, Bhagyashree, Mauni Roy, Avika Gaur, Mahima Chowdhary, Rashmi Desai, Apara Mehta, Dharmpal Ghulati, Shubhangi Atre, and others.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

