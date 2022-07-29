Tridhaatu Realty organizes Monsoon 10K run to promote the end of cyber abuse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/PNN): One of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai, Tridhaatu Realty along with MARD and Population Foundation India have come together to host the city's one of the biggest ever marathon - Monsoon 10k run on this Sunday, 31st July 2022 at Chembur. The 8th edition of the Monsoon 10K Run promises to be bigger and better than the previous years. The all-rounder and the most talented Bollywood actor, Farhan Akhtar, shall inaugurate the respective marathons in the spirit of ending cyber abuse and creating a safer online world for the people in the country. The race is the biggest Run in the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai held during the Monsoon season since 2014 and attracts more than 1000 runners from various parts of the city and the state annually.

The event takes the thought process beyond, from being just a sport-related event and becoming the most awaited interactive and elusive affair. The participants will be running to promote the end of cyber abuse to create a safe online experience among the people.

Supporting the cause, Pritam Chivukula - Co-Founder and Director, Tridhaatu Realty said, "We are truly humbled by the tremendous response that we have been receiving from the people across the state since the inception of the marathon. This year we are promoting the end of cyber abuse and crimes that have been affecting the lives of the people and trying to do our bit to make the internet safer for all. The marathon brings people together for a goal and re-energizes us to bring in more of such sporting events for the people of the city, Mumbai.''



The race shall have 2 categories, 10K run which shall commence at 06:00 am and the 5K run that is expected to begin at 06:20 am respectively. This year the marathon is expecting a foot fall of around 1200 plus runners for 10K and 600 participants for the 5K run. Once the marathon ends, the runners shall be honored with the participant medals following with delicious yet nutritious breakfast for all. The winners of the marathon shall be awarded trophies/hampers along with the note of encouragement to promote and follow safe online behaviours and end cyber abuse.

