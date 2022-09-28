Trina Solar demonstrates commitment to India, showcases cutting edge N-type module at REI Expo 2022

Changzhou [China], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, today showcased the company's N-type solar technology at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022. Capable of delivering significant boosts in power generation and lower degradation to solar modules, besides the proven P-type modules which have been widely installed in India, Trina Solar's industry-leading N-type technology will offer an alternative high-power solar module for the next generation of solar projects in India as the country mobilizes to meet the ambitious renewable energy targets laid out by the government.

The N-type module showcased at the REI Expo is the NEG21C.20, the first 210 N-type solution designed for utility scenarios in India. The dual-glass bi-facial 210mm solar module offers 685W maximum power output and up to 22.1 per cent module efficiency to deliver high customer value, reliability and energy yield at lower levelized costs of energy (LCOE) and balance of system (BOS) costs. Trina Solar also exhibited the upgraded Vertex 19R series, which features the latest 210R rectangular silicon wafer technology to boost single-module power by up to 30W. It comes in horizontal packing and is compatible with most inverter models in the market and able to achieve higher DC/AC ratio at system level, making it an ideal choice for commercial and industrial rooftop projects.

TrinaTracker, a leading tracker manufacturer and business unit of Trina Solar, displayed the Vanguard 1P, a 1-in-portrait tracker designed to be fully compatible with ultra-high power modules ranging from 400W to 670W typically installed in utility projects. Engineered for adaptability, the next-generation intelligent tracker can be deployed across a wide range of different terrains while offering high stability and ensuring high energy yield. The full suite of latest solutions displayed at REI Expo 2022 demonstrate Trina Solar's commitment to the Indian market and helping customers harness cutting-edge solar technology for a greener future. Visitors of REI Expo 2022 are welcome to check out Trina Solar's products and solutions at its booth (No. 7.124).



"The demand for power continues to grow in India and solar energy will play an important role as the country strives to keep power generated from fossil fuels under 50 percent. Of the current 58GW installed solar energy capacity in India, more than 8GW is generated by Trina Solar's modules. We look forward to deepening our relationships with our partners in India, providing them with the high-performance and reliable solar modules they need to create a greener future for the country," says Gaurav Mathur, India director for Trina Solar.

The company's solutions have recently been deployed at scale in the floating solar farm located in Kayamkulam, one of the largest floating solar projects in India to date with a power capacity of over 100MW. Bi-facial dual-glass monocrystalline Vertex modules is widely known that they are resistant to harsh environments such as high humidity areas, making it a reliable choice to power the expansive floating farm.

"In light of the momentum of India's progress in renewable energy, we believe it is pertinent that India maintains an open market that welcomes all to participate in," says Mathur. "Having been actively involved in building India's renewable energy capacity since it entered the market 11 years ago, Trina Solar is a trusted partner and all of our projects are good examples attesting to our commitment to supporting the country as it strives to bolster its renewable energy capacity, as well as the confidence our customers have for our solutions."

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

