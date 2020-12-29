Tring added a joyous touch to Christmas by brightening the life of a truly inspirational young woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): To add to the joy of giving this Christmas, an NGO named Kranti, that works towards providing shelter and empowering girls from Mumbai's red light areas to become agents of social change, reached out to Saina Nehwal through Tring - India's largest celebrity engagement platform. This was to surprise a 24-year-old Taniya whose life story is spine-chilling yet inspiring.

Taniya was abandoned at a young age of 9 when her mother showed up and took her home. Her mother had been sold to a red-light area by her uncle and would often leave during evenings for work. Taniya was too young to understand this and was put into a shelter home. After two years of distance, her mother came around with Taniya's younger sister and a promise of a happy home which caused things to go downhill. Taniya's mother left for work one evening and never returned, with fear and panic surrounding her, Taniya's stepfather started forcing himself on her every night for 4 years. Unable to seek help from police authorities, she fled from the house and came to Kranti NGO. The NGO helped her with therapy, education and enabled her to fight her past.

She mustered the courage to rescue her younger sister and started living the life she wanted. She became a girl of dreams and became a licensed Zumba instructor by reading and inspiring herself with the works of Saina Nehwal and other such women achievers.

Kranti wanted to shower this awe-inspiring person with joy and happiness and reached out to Tring. After listening to this exceptional story of resilience and fighting spirit, the Tring team took it upon themselves to get a message from Taniya's role model - Saina Nehwal and bring her close to her inspiration. Taniya was extremely overwhelmed and couldn't contain her happiness to see a personalised message from the woman she admires and looks up to.



In the video, Saina Nehwal expresses her feelings of how moving and inspiring Taniya's story is and praises the strength and courage displayed by the 24-year old and wishes her the very best for her future.

Here is Taniya's life story that was covered by the Humans of Bombay page and the video by the former World no.1 who made Christmas a little more special by truly spreading joy in the world.

- FB: https://www.facebook.com/188056068070045/posts/1591625091046462/?d=n

- IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJOIsyph6tS/

