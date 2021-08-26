Tring launches an automated platform where advertisers directly book the celebrities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tring recently launched India's first fully automated celebrity booking tool that gives clients and advertisers across the country access to a roster of celebrities for their respective brands and businesses.

Through the 'Tring for Business Platform' on www.tring.co.in/tring-for-business - it allows for local businesses, MSMEs, regional players, start-ups or even national advertisers to leverage the power of over 7500 celebrities in driving saliency, product efficacy, testimonials, promotions, new store opening, gifts for customers and dealers, etc.

Advertisers have the power to filter and book the celebrities, basis the kind of industry, reach, popularity, region, etc. and Tring's recommendation engine suggests the best celebrities suited to the brand, based on the filters chosen by the brand. With the addition of hundreds of celebrities on a frequent basis to an already robust database of 7500+ celebrities, the advertiser will profit from getting access to the widest range of celebrities, a faster turnaround for the brand (in some cases under 48 hours) as there is limited to no friction with middle-men, and cost efficiencies that the businesses are looking for.



The tech-platform has already worked with over 500 advertisers from Tier 1-2-3 towns, using these high impact - cost-saving services. The range of celebrities, the seamless connectivity and array of virtual services to choose from, makes this a truly differentiated offering from Tring, further strengthening its dominant position in the celebrity engagement space.

Tring has been at the helm in leading this category ever since it launched 18 months ago. Be it the Icons for Change initiative featuring Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu and Tamannah or various initiatives around personalised celebrity gifting messages - e.g., Valentine's Day, Raksha Bandhan or even Father's Day - the brand has been creating personal, emotional and shareable content that have engaged millions of customers. Star Hour is another service where key celebrities on the platform conduct masterclass sessions for employees of corporates and businesses.

The new automated platform for advertisers is bound to have a ripple effect in the industry. It gives the baton to the advertiser allowing them to literally mind their own business. And for many of the regional and local advertisers who have had limited access to celebrities, will now be able to get access to the celebrity of choice, and see their business grow many times over.

To know more about Tring for Business platform - head on over to www.tring.co.in/tring-for-business.

