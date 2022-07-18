TRIO World School student declared Karnataka State topper and All India Rank 2 in the ICSE examinations 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Adi Kishore of TRIO World School, Bangalore emerged all India second rank holder and Karnataka State topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations with a result of 99.60 per cent.

He secured a total score of 498. Adi scored 100 marks each in Maths, Science, Computer Applications and Social Studies, and 98 in English respectively.

Adi attributed his success to the strong conceptual foundation laid by TRIO teachers and was grateful to them for nurturing his interest in Science and Mathematics. He said, "The teachers at TRIO were incredibly supportive. I had several questions all throughout my school life and my teachers patiently answered every one of them. They helped me grow from a quiet boy into a confident individual who spoke his mind. Thank you to all my wonderful teachers and principal at TRIO for helping me become the person I am. When you enjoy your learning, you will get rewarded in your performance." Adi wishes to pursue a career in pure science.

Bela Murthy, Principal, TRIO World School lauded the achievement of their student. She remarked, "The school believes in providing students with all the support and resources they need to gain a solid foundation in their subjects. Other students who secured 91 per cent and above are - Vachana B R, Mayuri Rajendran, K Sriya Krishnan and Spandana Sugandaraju. We congratulate Adi and every student of class 10 who has cleared the ICSE examinations with flying colours. We will strive hard to keep up the level of excellence at our school in the upcoming academic years too."





Naveen KM, Managing Director of TRIO said, "I am immensely proud of Adi for this remarkable achievement. This is a result of hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff and parents who have worked collaboratively during the past couple of years, through challenging circumstances. Our students have shown great resilience, adjusting to online and hybrid models of learning within a short period of time, and yet passing their exams with flying colours."

TRIO World School (TWS) is a CISCE affiliated school in Bangalore, Karnataka. Established in 2014, it has emerged as a one of the student centric schools in Bangalore.

The school focuses on student well-being and happiness. There is an emphasis on strong teacher-student relationships. It offers a variety of subject elective choices as well as extracurricular activities for students. Interdisciplinary and real-world oriented learning approaches are followed by the school.

The school instils in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service, preparing them to become the global leaders of the future. TRIO has been chosen 'Best School Brand' by The Economic Times and has won numerous accolades on both national and international platforms.

Website: https://www.trioworldschool.com/

