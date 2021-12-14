Tripathi Products to eye a Pan India level expansion soon

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/SRV): Tripathi Products, one of the renowned manufacturers and distributors of consumer food products in India, is eyeing a pan India level expansion very soon.

Tripathi Products, within a really short span of time, were able to establish a huge market in the Eastern part of India.

Established in 2015, Tripathi Products is a dream venture of its two women entrepreneurs, Sharmila Tripathi and Purvasha Tripathi. The venture has a very strong customer base in the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand. As of now, with the assistance of professional delivery partners, Tripathi Products also engage in shipping their products all over the country.

Tripathi products specialize in providing individual customers and other industries with supreme quality dry fruits, spices of all varieties, Thickening agents, flavouring and colouring agents, preservatives, drinking premixes, and leavening agents, and a lot more.

Simply put, the online portal of Tripathi Products serves as a one-stop virtual shop for almost all of the cooking needs of an Indian household. With the aid of third-party professional delivery service providers, Tripathi products have an extensive reach covering all parts of the country. Their portal also provides facilities like free returns and a hassle-free shopping experience.



Indians have always been fond of doing kitchen experiments, and with the abundant amount and varieties of spices and ingredients they have, the options are next to unlimited. The huge availability of overpriced spices and masalas is one of the crucial factors that limit these options and keep a great variety of dishes aside. Settling for a cheaper quality of spices, masalas, and other necessary ingredients is another turnback that is suffocating the market.



This is where ambitious startups like Tripathi Products come in to break the age-old shackles and provide something new and innovative for the general consumers. By manufacturing and distributing products of premium quality at highly affordable prices, Tripathi Products has been able to rewrite the rules of the consumer food market.

Director of Tripathi Products, Sharmila Tripathi, said, "Having made a mark in the Eastern markets, we at Tripathi Products are excited and eyeing pan-India expansion. With the help of our wonderful and highly dedicated team, we strive to deliver our quality products and service to every nook and corner of the country. To fund the expansion, we are also on the lookout for potential investor and look forward to it."



She further added, "Tripathi Products is a dream venture of two women, who understood what the market needs at different phases and provided it accordingly. Currently, we have more than 2500 highly satisfied customers and thousands of households who regularly use our products. The exponential growth that we have achieved in this really short span of time has provided us with the needed encouragement to expand further, and this time, we are eyeing to cover all major parts of the country. We are adding more consumer food product distributors to our team and also expanding the investment pool to enhance our expansion and product range and diversification operations further".

Over the years, Tripathi Products have proven themselves as capable contenders in the consumer food products industry and are more likely to attain growth and expansion considering their recent trends. With a solid expansion plan and top-quality product range in hand, Tripathi Products may even consider inviting a foreign consumer base real soon.

To know more, visit - http://tripathiproducts.in/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

