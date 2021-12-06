TripGain: An app for corporates to 'gain while making trips'

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Well, it's a 9 to 5 job where you simply go to work on time, serve your routine and come.

This reality doesn't exist anymore. Indians are no more restricted to mere 'desk jobs', rather they are mostly 'on the move'.

More Indians travel for business now; it ranks 2nd among Bleisure travellers globally.

Booking.com conducted the study during October-November 2018, among 53,492 respondents, including 1,852 Indians, across 31 markets who had travelled at least once in the past 12 months.

Nearly, two-thirds of Indian travellers (65 percent) said they have been on a domestic business trip, which is the highest globally ahead of Indonesians (62 percent) and Chinese (62 percent). In addition, more than half (58 percent) of Indian travellers reported that they had been on an international business trip in 2018, it said.

With the onset of such intense travelling that corporates resort to, TripGain developed India's first travel marketplace for Business Travelers and Corporates with integrated Expense management system. When it comes to a business trip, it is increasingly complex for a person sitting in one office to book tickets and figure a comfortable stay. In addition to these, there are approvals for budget and other factors to consider.

This is where TripGain steps in. TripGain is crafted to solve the complexities involved in business travel planning and management, with its ability to support the end-to-end travel needs. Comprising all the essential features, it is the best alternative to the time-consuming conventional booking and expense management system.



In addition, it helps organizations to reduce their travel expenses, save money through better planning and increase operational efficiency by adopting technical innovations and infusing best practices.

Founded by Sudheer and Ranga, TripGain intends to provide its customers and suppliers state-of-art travel marketplace to build a tool that can take care of every need from the scratch. Corporates, travel admins and individual travellers themselves can use this app to their own advantage. Customers of TripGain have reported a saving of over 30 percent on their business travel expenses by using the app.

Companies with the help of TripGain can make business travel and expense management cost effective and efficient. A one stop solution that allows one to seek approvals, budget for trips and maintain records absolutely hassle-free. Bringing hundreds of suppliers on a single platform with all the features required for a business traveller/corporate, TripGain saves time, money and brings the much-needed transparency and visibility into business travel without compromising on the quality of the content. Below are two case studies on how TripGain benefited companies.

Sudheer, a IIITB and MIT alumnus, is passionate about transforming the travel industry landscape with key technology innovations. He has a diverse IT experience with more than 13 years of experience in travel domain. Ranga Prasad, an alumnus of IIITB and IIM Kozhikode comes from a background that includes Business Development, Marketing & Technical Sales. His stints with travel start-ups have imbued him with deep insights on the travel domain.

Most organizations invest in a team that takes care of corporate travels and yet there are many issues with bookings and approvals, with an app like TripGain companies can empower every employee to manage their own travel and expenses keeping in line with the company policy. We are excited to see what this start-up does for the travel industry!

