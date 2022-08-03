tripXOXO appointed as the official ticketing partner of Madame Tussauds India

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/SRV): tripXOXO has been appointed as the official ticketing partner of Madame Tussauds India. The Madame Tussauds network comprises of most famous wax attractions around the world. Each Madame Tussauds offers a local and international experience which is filled with exciting and interactive zones, allowing visitors to experience the glittering world of fame for the day at the world's best-known wax attraction. As a promotion, tripXOXO is offering staggering prices on early bird bookings at Madame Tussauds. This offer is for a limited time only and tripXOXO urges customers to make use of it.

tripXOXO, having expertise in the travel and tourism world since almost two decades, has been selected as the ticketing partner of the mammoth brand in India. tripXOXO is the world-renowned offers and experiences company and your go to place for all things "travel". Whether you're looking for things to do, where to stay, what to see and where to go, tripXOXO is your one-stop hub for all things travel. With the company, you can discover new sights, taste in new cuisines, experience amusement parks or take on thrilling adventures. With tripXOXO, customers never miss out on travel-related offers and discounts at some of the best places in the world!

"We are thrilled to partner with a global brand like Madame Tussauds and we can't wait to show to the world the splendour they can visit at the Madame Tussauds in Delhi NCR. The brand is known for excellence and by offering a brilliant offer to our customers, we are hoping to pave the way for visits to the world-class wax museum," says Heena Akhtar, COO, tripXOXO.

Anshul Jain, General Manager, Merlin Entertainments India Ltd,"We are overjoyed to announce that the world's most famous wax attraction, Madame Tussauds, is finally opening its doors in India, at the new and exciting location of the DLF Mall of India Noida. The wax attraction will provide the Indian audience with an immersive and thrilling glimpse into the glamorous world of well-known celebrities and personalities. tripXOXO has always been a strong partner to Madame Tussauds and we are hopeful that once again we can re-create the same magic for all our customers.



Opened in December 2017, Madame Tussauds Delhi attracted large crowds from all across country and international visitors. It soon became the most sought after attraction for families, teens, schools, couples, domestic tourists, corporate groups and international tourists. In March 2020, as the mitigation efforts for Covid 19 took over, they ceased operations at regal building keeping in mind the health and safety of the customers.

After a hiatus of 2 years, Madame Tussauds - the greatest wax attraction in the world - is back to serve its fans in an all-new avatar at an exciting new venue at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The attraction at its new location is known as Madame Tussauds India, and is set to provide the opportunity for fans to get up close to their favourite celebrities and experience their most iconic moments of fame through 360 sets and cutting-edge technology. The new location at DLF Mall of India, Noida will exhibit close to 50 figures of leading Indian and International personalities from the fields of sports, entertainment, history and music.

The two brands are thrilled to partner with one another to recreate the magic of Madame Tussauds international in India. The two have received excellent feedback from the customers for the same and is looking to take the brand to new heights.

To know more, visit: https://bit.ly/3BnUQr5

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

