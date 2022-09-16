Troll Song from the film Banaras released with a punch line - Money doesn't matter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro starrer film Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on November 4 has released a new Party Song with the title Troll. The song Composed by Ajnesh Loknath and Sung by Nakash Aziz is going to be the new Party Anthem. The listeners are already humming its punch Line "Money doesn't Matter".

Banaras is a mysterious Love story and the film has already created a huge buzz among the public with its intriguing promotional content.

After releasing the motion poster and first two Songs, the makers have now released the Troll Party Song in T Series YouTube Channel. Singer Nakash Aziz's voice is going to pep up the party mood.



The song showcases the dancing abilities of actor Zaid Khan and it is tranquilizing the listener's mood.

The song shot in Bangkok with a huge crowd is a true party popper which is youthful and entertaining. It has been garnering good response on YouTube and it seems to create a record in the coming days as well.

Banaras film is directed by Bell Bottom fame Jayatheerta and the film will be releasing Pan India in 5 languages Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

