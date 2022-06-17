Trucknetic ties up with ICICI Bank 'Trade Emerge' and Adani Solar

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/GPRC): Trucknetic, a tech-first logistics company, has partnered with ICICI Bank 'Trade Emerge' and Adani Solar to revolutionize the logistics industry.

The company is all set to reinvent itself in a digital avatar that will be accessible and beneficial for all stakeholders, at all times.

The partnership creates a more seamless experience for shippers, and advances a vision long-shared by Trucknetic with Adani Solar and ICICI Bank that technology will create efficiencies and bring flexibility to the supply chain.

With years of expertise in the MSME sector and a highly experienced founding team from the logistics sector, Trucknetic has put together the perfect team to conquer the market.

Trucknetic collaborates with ICICI Bank 'Trade Emerge'

Trucknetic is one of the few companies selected for Trade Emerge, a platform aiming to offer comprehensive digital banking, logistics, and value-added services to exporters and importers across India.

Trucknetic's partnership with ICICI bank for Trade Emerge will help accelerate its mission to provide world-class, reliable, and cost-effective logistical solutions to small businesses and MSMEs in India.

"This collaboration aims to increase the efficiency and productivity of exporters and importers decongesting the time-taking physical procedures. The benefit of this platform is available to all exporters and importers, even if they are not customers of ICICI Bank," said Trucknetic founder Arham Pratap Jain.

Trade Emerge will also enable the exporters to access a global trade database of nearly 15 million buyers and sellers across 181 countries, which would help them enhance their business.

Users can access updates/notifications/guidelines issued by domestic and international regulatory and trade bodies, customs processes and policies, tariff-related information etc., on the Trade Emerge platform.

"We are happy to on board Trucknetic as our logistics partner, the partnership would provide cost-effective and efficient trucking solutions to the businesses coming on ICICI Trade Emerge", said Sai Charan, Product Manager, Trade Products, ICICI Bank.



Trucknetic enters into strategic partnership with Adani Solar

In this two-pronged partnership, Trucknetic will work with Adani Solar to strengthen Adani Solar's supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers.

Trucknetic's partnership with Adani Solar will also bolster their mutual aim to move towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to produce net-zero emissions by 2070.

Speaking on the strategic partnership between the two companies, Arham Pratap Jain, Founder, Trucknetic said, "We're thrilled to work with Adani Solar to make what has historically been a complex, fragmented industry more connected and in doing so, progress in our mission to make shipping easier for everyone."

"We could not think of a better company to partner with than Trucknetic for the Pan India movement of our Solar PV cells and modules," Bhavin Mehta, Logistics Manager, Adani Solar.

The tech-first logistics company employ machine learning algorithms which is capable of predicting shipment delays based on satellite tracking, port congestion, and other signals.

The company has more than 100,000+ downloads on the Trucknetic Carrier application and Trucknetic Shipper application, and has moved close to 100,000 metric tonnes of goods.

Trucknetic is on a mission to change this by solving the return load problem, which has been troubling the logistics industry for a long time now. Microsoft is helping the startup build a proof of concept on solving the return load problem and demand forecasting using AI-ML, which would reduce the empty running of a truck. The reduced empty running and better asset utilization would ultimately reduce fuel consumption, leading to lesser CO2 emissions.

The startup uses advanced technology like AI, ML, and data analytics to provide efficient and cost-effective logistical solutions. Its grander vision is to bring transparency and visibility to the logistics sector, modernize the operations across the supply chain and contribute to the Ease of Doing Business in India.

Website link: https://trucknetic.com/

