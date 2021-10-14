True Elements becomes India's 1st food brand to be globally recognised as 'Clean Label' and '100 percent Whole Grain' certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): True Elements, amongst India's leading healthy breakfast & snacks start-up brand, is now certified 'Clean Label' by the Clean Label Project, US.

Anchored on the promise of providing 'Food that DOES NOT lie to you,' this certification is a testament to the brand's commitment to consumer health & delivering taste without any ingredient driven compromises or adulteration. True Elements rests on 4 pillars of True - True to our Food (Nutrition), True to our Word (Transparency), True to our Planet (Recycle), and True to our Families (People).

With the new certification, True Elements becomes the only Indian food brand to be globally recognised as both 'Clean Label' & '100% Wholegrain'. These coveted accreditations are awarded by leading US based non-profit organizations, Clean Label Project & Whole Grains Council respectively, who are known for raising the bar globally on food nutrition, food safety and driving consumer transparency.

These stamps of credibility provide fact-based reassurance to consumers and are a testament to the brand's philosophy of creating a world where promises and claims aren't made up of lies or jargon and where 100% of its taste is achieved with 0% chemicals, 0% preservatives and 0% added sugar.

Clean Label Project tests rigorously for over 130 toxins and harmful contaminants, including heavy metals, antibiotics, BPA/BPS (plasticizers) and pesticides - residues. This certification allows True Elements to be a part of the solution that addresses the growing consumer concerns around industrial & environmental contaminants & toxins in packaged food.



Speaking about the double certification, Puru Gupta, Co-founder & CEO at True Elements said, "We are very proud to be India's first food brand that is recognised across 2 pillars of True - Clean Label as well as 100% Whole Grain. At True Elements, our brand growth predominantly has been built on the back of innovative clean and nutritious product offerings and these certifications are proof of that."

Adding to this, Sreejith Moolayil, Co-founder & COO at True Elements said, "With these certifications, we at True Elements are proud that our commitment of quality promised is validated by scientific testing. While we strive to continuously improve, with these international validations, our consumers can be doubly sure that our products are clean and good for them."

True Elements is driven by providing True Nutrition with True Transparency and True Sustainability.

Co-founded by Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil, True Elements is amongst India's first Clean Label nashta (breakfast and snacks) brand which makes 'Food that DOES NOT lie to you'. Since its inception, True Elements has strived to create a world where promises are 100% True and where 100% Taste is delivered with 0% jargons, 0% chemicals, 0% preservatives and 0% added sugar.

The brand offers a variety of healthy breakfast and snack options ranging from Breakfast Cereals, Oats, Granola, Muesli, Flakes, Seed mixes, On-the-go snacks, Ready-to-Cook and Ready to Eat offerings.

With an ARR (Annualized Run Rate) of Rs. 70 crore (as of June 21) and one of the first brands to effectively reduce the carbon footprint of their products, True Elements is re-charting the ethos of home-grown food businesses and of being a responsible, sustainable, and conscious start-up.

