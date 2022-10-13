Truecaller launches a Hard-hitting Brand campaign depicting the Power of Community in creating a safe communication space

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, launches a new campaign today to convey an important message.

Conceptualised by Truecaller and The Womb, the campaign depicts the true essence of India and its people.

With two names and one identity, our large and vibrant India also has many mini-India's within. We know that the smartphone is just as important a tool for people in the cities as it is for small town India. Everyone needs to be protected from the menace of unwanted communication.

These films are a humble attempt to leave a mark on the audience with the use of the 'laal rang'. What makes this message intuitive and impactful is when the use of the colour red is used to signify scam/harassment calls, it seamlessly ties back to the popular saying - 'Buri nazar wale tera muh kala'. The campaign aims to create a safe space in the world of online communication.

In a quest to go that extra mile and help users stay away from spam, scam, and online frauds, Truecaller has been undertaking various initiatives in the form of campaigns, working with the Government of India and creating awareness among the youth with the help of cyber safety training. Be it harassment in the form of unwanted/unwelcome attention or OTP and lottery frauds, Truecaller has been instrumental in helping people fight back.

Speaking about the campaign films, Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer at Truecaller said, "Indian culture is very deep rooted and the practices and customs we follow are a result of strong beliefs. With this campaign, we have not only tried to capture the core of the problem faced by people in the form of harassment/scams but also how it is the collective feedback and spam markings from the community that make such fraudulent calls appear red. I'm hopeful that with the help of these meaningful films, we will be able to further our cause and help create a line of defence against unwanted communication."

Further elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Navin Talreja, Co-founder, The Womb said, "Truecaller has been in India for more than 7 years and has done significant work to make the basic functionality of smartphones safe and secure with special focus on women and the elderly. Through the consumer work our team did in smaller towns i.e., 'Bharat', we realised that the product was highly relevant for them, but awareness and discovery was limited. This discovery gave us our brief: launch Truecaller for 'Bharat' in the most simple yet disruptive way. The product benefits both the individual user and the community at large. With this campaign, our intent is to start a movement and make India's largest community help safeguard each other."

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make businesses connect with consumers efficiently. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021.

