Truecaller launches second edition of Mobile User Growth Trend Report 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller, the world's leading spam and scam protection and detection platform, has launched the second edition of the Mobile Product Growth Trends Report 2022. The report leverages insights from Truecaller Verification SDK to provide an in-depth analysis of the growth trends of mobile users in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities of India during 2022.

The report further highlights the factors driving user acquisition and engagement and provides insights into the growth trends shaping the digital ecosystem's future. The insights from this report will help enterprises and startups to understand how the ecosystem is evolving and develop strategies that will enable them to create frictionless digital customer experiences in 2023.

Download the Report: Mobile User Growth Trends 2022.

The mobile industry in India has seen significant growth in recent years, and 2022 was no exception. As more and more people rely on smartphones for their everyday needs, it presents a lucrative opportunity for digital platforms to analyze the varying user influx and identify the underlying drivers. Truecaller's Mobile Product Growth Trends Report shares valuable insights about India's top growth and adoption categories: Quick Commerce, FinTech, Fantasy Sports, Social and Content, Job Portals, and Online Travel Agencies.

"A frictionless user verification is the foundation to improving app adoption and driving user growth. Our Instant User Verification solution is based on this philosophy, helping customers with quick logins and checkouts on apps and digital storefronts. With this report, we want to extend our learnings to the product development community with critical app adoption insights and trends to help them chart out the next phase of product growth," says Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller for Business.

Highlights from the Report

- In 2022, Quick Commerce was the topmost growth category (144%) due to a pandemic-induced behavior surge; Job portals, the top growth category for 2021, faced pushback due to a flat job market.

- Quick Commerce contributed 72% of traffic in Tier 1 cities, with Sundays recording the highest user traffic.

- Social & Content apps saw a 112.64% growth rate, with Tier 2 cities bagging the top growth Tier, driving new India's growth story.

- Fantasy & Sports Apps saw consistent growth, with IPL, Asia Cup, and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup contributing the most to the trend. The segment, which witnessed a growth of 71.50% in 2022, recorded the highest growth in Tier 2 cities.



- Across categories, Tier 2 cities saw the highest growth percentage, with cities such as Patna witnessing a 277.5% growth rate and Jaipur witnessing a growth rate of 275.7%. Top Tier 3 cities included Hisar and Mohali at 289% and 232%, respectively.

Thoughts from the category leaders

"One of the most striking trends from the e-commerce industry last year, especially d2c, has been the growth in orders from tier 1, 2 & 3 towns. Interestingly, in FY 2022, 45% of orders on the GoKwik network came from tier 3 cities month-on-month," says Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO, GoKwik.

"The pandemic has significantly altered how viewers consume content. We have observed a growing trend of viewers watching teasers and sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. This trend and a massive upsurge in viewership from Tier 2 cities like Indore, Lucknow, and Jaipur, which now contribute to our top 10% viewership, demonstrates the increasing appetite for OTT platforms in these regions," says Jayant Kumar, Director of Product Management, Zee5.

"Since September 2022, the Chingari has seen a 2x increase in monthly active users, with most of the user base coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. The platform's content creators have also increased their video output, resulting in a 4x increase in videos created between September 2022 and February 2023," says Biswatma Nayak, CTO and Co-Founder, Chingari.

Truecaller's 1-Tap, OTP-less User Verification solution empowers digital storefronts, mobile applications, and websites to enhance the user experience by streamlining mobile number verification from onboarding to checkout. The solution has gained significant adoption among established businesses and digital natives who rely on Truecaller to verify their users' phone numbers.

The Truecaller Growth Trends Report, first launched in 2022, provides business enablers with insight into the performance of different segments within the mobile app industry. The information provided in the report is basis an aggregate analysis done independently on user verification trends happening via Truecaller verification SDK.

The Developer solutions team at Truecaller is responsible for building developer focussed products and solutions consumed by 3rd party external startups, developers, and businesses by leveraging the Truecaller platform for identity and verification. This includes SDKs and APIs for mobile apps, websites & hybrid platforms.

Visit us at developer.truecaller.com.

For more information, please contact - press@truecaller.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

