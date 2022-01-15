TrueCV takes to revolutionize the employee verification and onboarding process

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI/Heylin Spark): TrueCV is verification-portal">India's first 360 Verification portal and employment history repository system. It's a venture of VLS Sourcing Private Limited, one of the leading HR consulting firms for the Hospitality and IT Industry.

With a vision to channelize the recruitment process and assist employers onboard the candidates hassle-free, TrueCV offers modern-day solutions. It's a one-stop destination to verify the candidate details, share the offer letter, and verify the documents. Besides, True CV is also an aggregator of verification agencies that lets users select their choice of agency through which they can get their details verified.

Kunwar Vaibhav Singh, Founder & CEO of TrueCV believes that necessity is the mother of invention. He says, "With the amalgamation of technology and innovation, remarkable solutions can be found." He is the Managing Director of VLS Sourcing Private Limited, a 7 year old recruitment consulting firm for the Hospitality and IT Industry. Having contributed as an HR professional in India's Top Food and Retail Industry, Kunwar Vaibhav Singh understood the gap in onboarding the candidates where employers find it difficult to collect and verify the documents from the candidates and proceed with the onboarding process. Punam Pathania, Co- Founder of True CV who is Director of VLS Sourcing Pvt Ltd and takes care of IT Recruitment says, "Many candidates don't join the organization even after taking the offer letter because there is no history maintained of the offer. TrueCV address this issue and help build a better connection between employers and employees from the initial days."



TrueCV allows employers to send offer letters through a simple offer letter template. Once the candidate accepts it, the history is created in the candidate's profile which can be viewed by other employers on request. The employers are also authorized to review employees on their profile page from their official ID. TrueCV also helps to get the verification done through a simple and easy process of document/details submission. Rather, anyone can get their employee or even house help's aadhaar verified using this app. The app also helps in reducing crime. The police can upload the aadhaar number of fugitives who are on the run after crime on the secured server. If the person tries to get a job and gets verified through TrueCV, a notification will be sent to the police with the person's IP address and location.

TrueCV aims to help MSME and small business owners to get their employees verified easily. With a mission to promote better verification and hassle-free onboarding process, TrueCV strives for excellence. To know more about VLS Sourcing Visit https://vlssourcing.com/ and Click https://truecv.co/ to know more about TrueCV.

