Trust Nature uniting forest and farming; Athachi wins 'Makers of India-Swadesh Samman'

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Athachi Group, a Palakkad-based group focused on natural farming, has won the 'Makers of India-Swadesh Samman' award at the Swadesh Conclave, in celebration of 75 years of Independence. This is in recognition of the Athachi Group's Trust Nature initiative of setting up a bio-diverse and bio-dynamic farm. The group produces purely natural and herbal products. The selection panel appreciated Athachi's Trust Nature efforts in bringing back ancient agriculture methods and combining this with the latest technology. The group's conservation of heritage trees, plants and herbs and its commitment towards upholding the legacy and values of Ayurveda were well recognized.

The Athachi Group of Companies' Vice Chairperson Deepa Subramanian received the 'Makers of India-Swadesh Samman' award from Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Swadesh Conclave 2022, organized by APN at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi. Deepa was joined by the Athachi team of Dr Vishwanath NS, Kalyanakrishnan NH and Adithya Raju at the Conclave. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dr Jitendra Singh, Anurag Thakur, S P Singh Baghal and Ramdas Athawale also attended the function.

Justice M N Venkatachaliah and Sri M received the Swadesh Samman for overall contribution. Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh won the award for the overall contribution towards education. Other eminent people like Amit Bhattacharya (journalism), Yuvraj Malik (National Book Trust Director), Lord Ram Rangan (Member, House of Lords, UK) and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi (Overall contribution towards science and technology) were among the 29 people who received the award.



Athachi Trust Nature as part of its activities conducts various programs to inculcate respect and faith in nature among future generations. Athachi' efforts on researching and presenting the ecosystem of the Palakkad Gap, the geological wonder of the Western Ghats to the world is gaining attention.



The Athachi Group:

Based in India and UAE, Athachi has evolved as businesses in natural progression. From Finance, Consulting and Trading to products for Wellness and Ayurveda. The Group which has been successfully creating authentic ayurvedic solutions for over 3 decades, established the Athachi Biodiversity Farm. What was once an open land, is now a maturing biodiverse ecosystem with more than 2000 species of various trees and plants. The Group is in the process of crafting products that are exciting outcomes of the biodynamic and biodiverse methodology.

