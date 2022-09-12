TSUS, Chennai in collaboration with HotFut launches The Gary Kirsten Cricket India Academy at SPR City

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Sri Ram Universal School (TSUS), Chennai in collaboration with HotFut Sports, today launched the Gary Kirsten Cricket India Academy (GKCI) at the SPR City, Perambur, Chennai. On the occasion, South India's first ever Padel Court was launched in addition to the announcement of a National Cricket Talent Hunt to be conducted by GKCI.

SPR Group is one of Chennai's leading developers and creators of Chennai's largest Integrated townships will now have a state-of-the-art cricket academy and Padel court at their premises. The Cricket Academy at TSUS will be the first GKCI in South India. The academy was launched in the presence of TSUS Co-founder and trustee, Navin Ranka, GKCI India Director Anand Mittal, officials at SPR, and Jean Cilliers, the Head Coach for GKCI Chennai and Daniel Seha, the Chief coach for GKCI India.

The Gary Kirsten Cricket India, the brainchild of Gary Kirsten founded and deployed a unique teaching methodology and renowned coaches' development platform which is designed by Gary Kirsten. All the head coaches in GKCI come through Kirsten's system in South Africa. Jean Cilliers will be the head coach at GKCI Chennai and will be assisted by 3 Indian Coaches Inbaraj, Mahindra, and Apsar Khan.

Gary Kirsten will personally come down to India to conduct the GKCI International High-performance camps where he spends up to 07 days with the GKCI students and athletes on the ground, guiding, training, and assessing both students and coaches. Every City where GKCI operates is headed by a South African Coach. The coaching pedagogy and coaches' education platform are world-renowned and are the unique feature of GKCI. GKCI follows a 1:10 Coach: Students ratio.

GKCI Chennai has 10 Cricket Nets at the facility of which 7 nets are Astroturf wickets and 3 Nets are Natural Turf wickets. Natural Turf gives the students real match experience and helps them acclimatise to the variable bounce and pace offered by the natural turf wickets. GKCI Chennai extends one on one coaching sessions, and technique corrective sessions for the kids, and for adults where they can select the coaches and get to train under them for 5 to 10-day programs. In addition to the 10 Cricket Lanes, GKCI boasts a world-class bowling machine and the latest training equipment from side arms to bounce mitts available in everyday training.

Speaking at the launch, Navin Ranka, TSUS Co-founder and trustee said, "It is a proud moment for us as we launch Gary Kirsten Cricket India at SPR City. We are thrilled to associate with GKCI, I am sure that this academy will see youngsters benefiting from the state-of-the-art facilities and training programs it offers, and many of them going on to make it to the next level in their cricketing career. We will soon be launching additional amenities and support facilities which will also be available to sports enthusiasts and the trainees of GKCI."

South India's First Ever Padel Court Launched

On the occasion, South India's first ever Padel court at the SPR City was also launched. The new Padel court was launched in the presence of SPR Director, Navin Ranka, officials at SPR and Bakul Rajput, President of Padel Tennis federation, SARAY MIRO CMO, Padel Tennis federation from Spain.

Padel, a game that is a blend of tennis and squash has higher social engagement than comparable sports, is easier to enjoy when practising it, and does not require a high expenditure by the players. The Padel arena includes one court equipped with rackets and on offer are coaching sessions and private lessons certified by the Padel Tennis Federation. The Padel Court at SPR is manufactured by the World's leading Padel court manufacturers PADELGALIS - Spain. The Padel Tennis program at SPR Hotfut Sports Club will be operated and managed by Hotfut's professionally trained coaches. The Coaching curriculum will be shared by the Padel Tennis federation and will be tutored by Hotfut Coaches. The courts are available for Pay and Play bookings as well as Padel Tennis Coaching moving forward.



National Cricket Talent Hunt

A National Talent Hunt to be conducted by GKCI was also announced.

GKCI will select 20 children from the existing pool of students and entries received for squad teams and extend additional coaching over and above normal class hours. Selection trials are conducted for the squad team members and the best talents will move into teams to represent the GKCI Academy in the tournaments. Applicants on selection will go through Batting, bowling, fielding and a live scenario drill during their time at GKCI Talent Hunt. The jury will consist of 9 Coaches GKCI coaching staff.

The Hotfut Sports facility also has 4 football turfs, 4 courts indoor badminton complex, 1 Padel Tennis Court, 1 Basketball court, 2 Pickle Ball courts, and 1 Astroturf Tennis Court.

Gary Kirsten Cricket India

Gary Kirsten Cricket India (GKCI) was born through the passion and excellence being driven over the years from Gary Kirsten Cricket South Africa (GKC). The vision and mission, to provide a platform for all young aspiring cricketers in India, a place they can call home and where every opportunity will be provided to grow and most importantly have fun. Gary Kirsten Cricket (GKC) is a renowned cricket business that provides coaching to all levels of players and teams as well as education to young aspiring coaches.

HotFut Sports is a Sports Development Company that provides world class sports facilities and infrastructure for the grassroots level public. HotFut Sports combines state-of-the-art infrastructure, fine-tuned technical & management systems, and talented people in an economically viable business model. This model ensures a holistic sports development programme, making HotFut an ideal platform for sports development and sports education.

SPR City is Chennai's largest integrated township spread across an area of 63-acres. The mixed use development is a first-of-its-kind township located in a prime location and is based on the concept of building a destination "Where Business Meets Life". The world-class integrated township is developed on a Joint Development Model between Binny Ltd. and SPR Group. The township is aligned with the concept of Work-Live-Learn-Play-Commune and is envisioned as a 'City within a city' - a place that redefines urban living. Planned around combining professional workspaces and living spaces into one gated arena, it includes a separate residential development, an organized wholesale market, retail market, Sports facility, The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS) Chennai, entertainment along with parks, gardens, jogging track, spiritual zone, swimming pool, clubhouses and lots more.

