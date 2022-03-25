TTK Prestige launches versatile and performance-packed superb 500W mixer grinder

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): A mixer grinder plays an integral part in every Indian kitchen. As one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets, a mixer grinder is vital for preparing culinary delights as diverse as masalas, chutneys, dosas and idli batters, soups, smoothies, milkshakes, curries and others.

TTK Prestige's newly launched Superb 500W mixer grinder is built on the four pillars of durability, aesthetics, convenience and space-saving features. The elegantly designed model comes with an attractive dual-tone finish. The ergonomic and stylish jar handles offer a convenient and comfortable grip. The overload protection feature takes care of any overloading of the mixer grinder, whilst the robust and sturdy couplers are durable and long-lasting for life.

The Superb offers 3 Stainless Steel multi-purpose blades & 3 High-Quality Stainless Steel Mirror finish Jars -Dry Grinding, wet grinding and chutney. TTK Prestige's Superb is ISI certified and comes with a two-year warranty.



Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to innovative kitchen appliances brand for home cooks. It is estimated that a TTK Prestige product exists in nearly every Indian kitchen. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and health, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the Superb 500W, TTK Prestige offers home-cooks a powerful mixer grinder that can take care of all their grinding requirements.

The Superb retails for INR 3745 and is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the exclusive e-store https://www.prestigexclusive.in/ and other leading eCommerce sites.

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to homemakers' needs in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017. www.ttkprestige.com

