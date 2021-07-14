TTK Prestige's new electric grill 4.0 offers convenience without compromising on health

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): There is nothing more delicious than a toasted sandwich or an assortment of kebabs and tikkas, which makes a delicious meal or snack any time of the day.

However, if you are looking to not compromise on health and convenience, then TTK Prestige's electric grill (PEG 4.0) might be your best bet.

Now you can prepare an array of the most delicious treats, using very little oil as the specially designed and robustly built aluminum ceramic plates are naturally non-stick in nature. The food heats evenly and uniformly, resulting in a perfectly toasted sandwich or grilled piece of meat or fish.

The grill plates can accommodate two large sandwiches with ease and the floating hinges adapt to ensure proper fit with any level of filling. Cleaning and maintenance are hassle-free, as the PEG 4.0 is equipped with a detachable oil collector, which cleans the greasy residue and doubles up as a crumb tray. The long-lasting stainless steel finish makes it a perfect fit for every kitchen and is easy to clean.

Prioritizing the safety of the user, the high-quality body offers heat resistance on the exteriors to avoid any accidental burns. The temperature control knobs provide precise and convenient temperature control while the indicator lights alert you when your sandwich is ready. The larger handles are easier to open and close the product.



Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen.

The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety, and health, which form the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the PEG 4.0, TTK Prestige has ensured that home cooks can enjoy a wide array of toasted sandwiches without compromising on health and convenience.

The PEG 4.0, which retails for INR. 3,395, is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores and leading retail outlets.

TTK Prestige Limited (www.ttkprestige.com) is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes.

In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home' a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

