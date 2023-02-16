TUV Rheinland appoints Bhavik Trivedi as New India MD

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, announced the appointment of Bhavik Trivedi as Managing Director for India operations. Trivedi will lead the India management team and will be responsible for finance management, productivity improvements, implementing business growth strategies, and overseeing company growth and expansion in the Indian market.

Announcing the leadership appointment, Benedikt Anselmann, Regional Executive Vice President, India Middle East & Africa, TUV Rheinland said, "We are delighted to welcome Bhavik Trivedi as Managing Director for TUV Rheinland India. The country is one of the fastest-growing markets in our region. Trivedi is an industry veteran and we are confident that with him at the helm, our focus on profitable growth will get further accelerated in line with our expansion strategy. His track record of a customer-centric approach, focus on people and successful team-work, coupled with deep business knowledge, will propel TUV Rheinland India to higher success."

Bhavik comes with a strong experience in the TIC industry and is a seasoned business and finance professional with over 26 years of cross-functional experience. He has worked in various roles and contributed positively by influencing business growth through achievements in business development, finance management and productivity improvements.

Commenting on his appointment, Bhavik Trivedi said, "I am honoured to join the 150-year-old legacy of TUV Rheinland, which stands for safety, quality and sustainability in all areas of business and life. I am excited to carry forward this culture of excellence, integrity, customer-centricity and agility that the company has nurtured, in India. I would like to thank the leadership of TUV Rheinland for this opportunity."

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading testing service providers. It has more than 20,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of around 2.1 billion euros. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com



