TVS Jupiter celebrates "Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road" milestone with the launch of the New TVS Jupiter Classic

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic. This is a celebratory edition as TVS Jupiter clocks the "Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road" milestone.

Key Features

- Disc brakes with diamond cut alloy wheels

- All-in-one-lock

- Premium seat with back rest

- Black elements like - mirrors, logo

- New speedometer dial art

- Engine kill switch

- USB Charger



- New inner-colour panels

- Two new colour variants - Regal Purple and Mystic Grey

The New TVS Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with back rest. The decals, dial art depict the timeless Classic charm. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. The TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporarised rendition of a premium classic theme. Staying true to the philosophy of Zyada ka Fayda, the variant delivers the promise of Zyada safety with disc brakes & engine kill switch and Zyada convenience with all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion back rest making it a unique offering with style and substance.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) - Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, "The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the "Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road." It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA."

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next generation, aluminum, low-friction 110 cc engine that delivers an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. The metal bodied, TVS Jupiter Classic is styled to have a substantial on road presence, which delivers high-performance ride quality with superior ride comfort making it a perfect, sensible companion. The scooter also comes with TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both 'Eco Mode' and 'Power Mode' and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in 'Eco' mode.

TVS Jupiter Classic will be introduced in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes priced at Rs 85,866/- (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

