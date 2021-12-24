TVS Motor Company announces Race Performance series, inspired from TVS Racing's Race Machine Lineage

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the Race Performance (RP) series born from TVS Racing's high-performance race machine lineage.

Backed by four decades of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, India's first factory racing team, the Race Performance series will be introduced in the TVS Apache series of motorcycles. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product to be launched under the Race Performance series and will be limited to 200 units.

Born of racing lineage, TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the most powerful machine in its category producing 19.2 PS power at 10,000 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with features that include a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, all-new TVS Racing decals, red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP will be sold online at www.tvsmotor.com/Book-Online?118

Key Features - TVS Apache RTR 165 RP

19.2 PS of power at 10,000 rpm

TVS Racing decals

Race-Tuned slipper clutch

Adjustable Clutch & Brake levers

New headlamp with signature FPL

Rear radial tyre

Red alloy wheels

Customised sticker

Brass coated drive chain and sprocket



First-in-segment 240 mm Rear Disc brake

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing Premium Business), said, "We are delighted to introduce the Race Performance series to our customers. The RP series features race machines that are a cut above the rest, crafted with a singular purpose of delivering blistering performance and dominating the race track & road. Born of racing lineage, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is the first product under the Race Performance series product portfolio. The collectable product offers an array of premium features with cutting-edge technology for performance motorcycling enthusiasts in India."

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle gets an advanced 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. TVS Motor has achieved this best in segment performance by developing:

A new cylinder head with a 35 per cent increase in intake and twin electrode spark plug

15 per cent bigger valves controlled by Hi-Lift Hi-Duration cams and dual spring actuators for racier engine performance

A revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37 that allows free-revving up to the redline

A new dome piston for a higher compression ratio

The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations. The motorcycle is also equipped with a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake which provides superior braking performance.

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at Rs. 1,45,000/- (Ex-showroom).

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

