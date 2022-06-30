TVS Motor Company launches a New TVS Radeon with 1st in segment reverse LCD Cluster with Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI)

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with portfolio premiumisation, TVS announced the launch of the New TVS Radeon Refresh. The new TVS Radeon is India's 1st 110 cc motorcycle to flaunt the multi-colour reverse LCD Cluster with RTMi* (Real Time Mileage Indicator)*. The new TVS Radeon comes equipped with proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system), delivering an unmatched riding experience & superior mileage.

Key new features include:

* Reverse LCD cluster and real-time mileage indicator

* TVS Intelligo -delivering class-leading mileage and ride experience

* Distinct premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and robust thigh pad design

* USB charging

* Longest seat in the segment - for max comfort



Class-leading Reverse LCD cluster comes with Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi) feature, which enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built into the digital cluster like Clock, service indicator, Low battery indicator, Top Speed & Average speed.

Delivering superior ride feel and mileage, proprietary TVS intelliGO technology intelligently switches off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. The vehicle is ready to go by a simple throttle rev which enhances convenience. The technology also helps avoid fuel wastage during these stops.

TVS Radeon ensures comfort for the long-distance riders owing to its longest seat in the category and a host of practical features, including a USB charger.

It also comes loaded with a distinct premium chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and robust thigh pad design.

TVS Radeon has delighted customers with its excellent performance, best-in-class features and solid customer-centric designs. TVS Radeon comes with next-gen Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, which delivers 15 per cent better mileage, enhanced engine performance, durability, and a smoother riding experience.

TVS Radeon houses a long-lasting 109.7cc Dura-Life engine designed to offer an optimum combination of power and fuel economy. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5,000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with a 10-litre tank.

TVS Radeon will be available in 4 different variants viz - Base edition and Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster, Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster and ISG/ISS and Dual Tone Edition Disc with Cluster in a colour selection of Dual Tone Red and Black, Dual Tone Blue and Black apart from base edition colours (Starlight Blue, Metal Black, Royal Purple and Titanium Grey).

TVS Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for - INR 59,925 and TVS Radeon BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone for - INR 71,966 (ex. Showroom Delhi).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

