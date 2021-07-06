TVS Motor Company launches tech-loaded, powerful TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP.

TVS NTORQ 125 ushered in a new era of connectivity, power, and style to the Indian scooter industry. TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is set to redefine it. It has a path-breaking technology deployed on its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, its renewed drive train with Ride Modes and lightweighting.

Key Features

10.2 PS @ 7000 rpm

Voice Assist

Race & Street Mode

A new refreshed UI/UX for TVS Connect App

Race Inspired Colour Theme

Race Inspired Graphics

Painted Wheels

Having set the direction for connected mobility earlier, with TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP and its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, TVS Motor Company has yet again set a new industry benchmark by equipping it with the first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature. This covers various connectivity functions, including mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD. It brings a new set of benchmarks to get the Indian two-wheeler industry on the accelerated path of connected mobility.



In addition, TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is the only scooter in the 125cc segment to have more than 10 PS power. The power delivery is enhanced, thanks to significant improvements in the gas flow dynamics and combustion. The new toggle ride modes allow the rider to access additional delivery from the vehicle on demand.

In addition, with the use of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and alloy steel, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is lighter, too, which adds to the performance and drive quotient.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand said, "TVS NTORQ 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India - it ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP. It comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation. The TVS SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform gets industry-first Voice Assist - now your NTORQ responds to your command(s). A new look with red alloys complements the offering. Crafted for those in the "always-on" GenZ, who love to rev it up, the array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 PS power will excite the Gen Z."

Technology

TVS NTORQ 125 is equipped with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. The NTORQ 125 Race XP amplifies this interactive experience significantly with the Voice Assist feature, enabling customers to engage with the scooter through voice commands. The App will now accept over 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. Thanks to TVS SMARTXONNECTTM AI-ready technology, the riders can now control several settings through voice interaction while they are on the road. The TVS Connect App is updated with a refreshed UI & UX and boasts of a ride mode-based live dashboard that complements the consumer's riding style. The Bike overview section gets a major update with the addition of a graphical representation of performance parameters. The navigation function now comes with much needed Save address function, making it easy to navigate to regular routes.

Performance

TVS NTORQ 125 boasts superior performance backed by TVS Racing Pedigree. TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out 10.8 Nm @ 5,500 rpm torque. Customers also have an option of choosing between two Riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph and an excellent acceleration. The Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.

Style

Inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, TVS NTORQ 125 embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature headlamp and LED tail lamps. TVS NTORQ Race XP wears the badge of its racing pedigree with a race-inspired colour theme and graphics. The sporty red wheels of the scooter further add to its stylish appeal.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at Rs. 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

