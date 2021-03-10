TVS Motor Company launches the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - The 'Most Powerful' motorcycle in its class

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle today.

The motorcycle continues to stay true to its racing pedigree by offering increased power and torque in line with its customers' evolving needs, thereby ensuring the best performance and power of 17.63 PS - making it the 'Most Powerful' motorcycle in its class.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, "Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies.

TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction. We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle."

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets an advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that now churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal.

Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147 kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.



The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. It will be available in two variants at the current price; Disc priced at Rs. 110,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at Rs. 107,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Watch the official TVC here - youtu.be/yyX3ND_iv1s.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility.

Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize.

Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

