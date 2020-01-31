TVS Motor Company launches TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, revealed the next generation of TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle today.

Born out of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, the motorcycle is an extension to the company's ethos of ensuring higher levels of customer experience with greener technology.

"We are delighted to introduce the new generation of our TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle. This super-premium motorcycle has been a favourite amongst motorcycle enthusiast and is considered an ultimate track machine, since its launch in 2017. The newly launched machine will further move the needle by creating a technological benchmark with many segment-first features, thereby strengthening its status of being the best in the class vehicle. With the transition to BS-VI, the motorcycle offers further refinement that is in line with the current emission norms, with the optimum performance", said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company on the launch.

Key Features

* Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes & Bluetooth SmartXonnect technology with the mobile app offering multiple data points on post-ride analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, call functionality etc.

* Ride Modes - Urban, Rain, Sport, Track

* Throttle-by-Wire technology

* GTT+ for optimum performance

* Superior Michelin Road 5 tyres, offering best-in-class wet grip and cornering capabilities

* New Titanium Black colour with race graphics

The TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features like Throttle-by-Wire technology that electronically connects the throttle grip to the throttle body by replacing a conventional throttle cable.

The motorcycle also introduces a state-of-art UI / UX designed interactive 5'' Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnect and four ride modes namely - Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track.

These ride modes will allow the rider to choose the performance of the vehicle according to different riding conditions and achieve optimum performance of the engine & ABS system. This allows the rider to experience the benefits of slow-speed crawling, acceleration, fuel economy, braking, safety and stability.

The TFT Race computer offers brightness control and day/night modes for each mode selection ensuring an enriched on the go experience. The motorcycle also features GTT+ (Glide through Technology Plus) which enables extremely smooth and controlled low-speed urban riding.

The Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnect connects the motorcycle with the TVS Connect App which provides detailed telemetry analytics like interactive map plot, gear distribution, day-wise trip analysis etc that can also be shared by the rider.

The TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid-cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, Throttle-by-Wire with four ride modes, Multi-Information Race Computer, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps and Michelin Road 5 tyres offering superior wet grip and cornering capabilities.

The motorcycle will also be enabled with the Race Tuned-Fuel injection 'RT-Fi' technology, which was recently introduced in the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V BS-VI series, to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all riding condition throughout the engine's life.

It also includes upgrades that improve driveability, ride quality and reliability. The vehicle will be available in two colours - Racing Red & Titanium Black.

The motorcycle is available at select dealerships across the country, priced at Rs 2,40,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

